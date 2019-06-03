OKANOGAN – The annual Hoops for Hope 3-on-3 basketball tournament drew 37 teams to downtown streets June 1.
The event was a fundraiser for the Support Center, which helps victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and other crimes.
Championship teams were:
Third-fourth grade – Chelan Slammers.
Fifth-sixth grade girls - Cleanup Crew.
Fifth-sixth grade boys - Methow Valley.
Seventh-eighth grade girls - Never Win.
Seventh-eighth grade boys – Pinheads.
High school – Okanogan.
Adult - Scuba Squad.
The Okanogan Days 5K fun run drew around 60 runners, with Clancy Andrews of Okanogan winning the race.
