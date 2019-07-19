PATEROS – The annual Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree 3-on-3 tournament will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 20.
Games will be played this year on Lakeshore Drive. The parking lot normally used for the tournament is being repaved.
Divisions (based on the 2019-20 school year) for male and female players include adult, high school (grades 9-12), youth 14 and younger, 12 and younger and 10 and younger. Youth categories are determined by players’ ages on July 20.
Registration closed July 15. A team fee was charged.
Each player will get a T-shirt.
Other sports events during the jamboree include:
-Ray Stanley Memorial Bass Tournament – Registration and a drivers’ meeting are at 4 a.m. Saturday at the boat launch.
Weigh-in will be at 3 p.m.
-Color Run. Registration is at 6:30 a.m. at the Pateros United Methodist Church, 124 Dawson St. A fee will be charged.
Runners will take off at 7:30 a.m. at the top of the hill by the church.
Awards will be given after the race in Memorial Park. Ribbons will go to the first-, second- and third-place division winners; first-place winners will receive free entry to next year’s run.
Last year’s winners were Jan Hutton, Trisha Day, Ivonne Espino, Kayla Gonzalez, Lexanie Gonzalez, Gary Pannell, Bryan Espino, Jacob Poole, Lorie LaDoux, Seydi Pamatz, Larkin Freels, Grace Larsen, Julio Espino, Erick Espino and Shane Scroggie.
