OMAK – On Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, the Caribou Trail Junior Rodeo Association put on an AAU basketball tournament that brought in more than 50 teams from all over the state.
Referees also came from all over for the event, which was competed at Omak and Okanogan school districts’ high school and middle school gyms.
“We really want this to be safe and professional,” said Naomie Peasley, association president. “The refs were not just high school students who had nothing better to do over the weekend; these were state recognized refs coming in to give these kids a quality experience.”
Last year’s tournament raised more than $14,000 for the association.
“This is really our main fundraiser of the year,” said Vice President Eric McKinney. “It’s how we are able to get our kids the prizes they win after competitions.”
Winners of the tournament were from as close as Omak to as far away as Yakima.
Fourth grade girls – 1, Yakima. 2, Surge.
Fourth grade boys – 1, Okanogan. 2, Omak.
Fifth grade girls – 1, Tonasket. 2, Lake Roosevelt.
Fifth grade boys – 1, Young Bucks. 2, Columbia River.
Sixth grade girls – 1, Okanogan. 2, Brewster.
Sixth grade boys – 1, Tonasket. 2, Wenatchee.
Seventh grade girls – 1, Tonasket. 2, Omak.
Seventh grade boys – 1, Columbia River. 2, Surge.
Eighth grade girls - 1, Brewster. 2, River Valley.
Eighth grade boys – 1, Cascade Chill. 2, Smash.
