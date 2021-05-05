PATEROS — Oroville traveled to Pateros on April 28 for high school tennis, with the Hornet boys winning by virtue of scratch matches by Pateros.
Boys
No. 1 singles — Owen Pershing, Oroville, defeated Calvin Blackburn, Pateros, 6-3, 6-1.
No. 2 singles — Lucas Miller, Pateros, defeated Abran Guzman, Oroville, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Calvin Blackburn and Lucas Miller, Pateros, defeated Waylon Thomas and Cesar Alatorre, Oroville, 6-3, 6-0.
Girls
No. 1 singles — Skylar Hardesty, Oroville, defeated Caroline Zorctic, Pateros, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 doubles — Janette Hernandez, Pateros, defeated Jazmine Salazar, Oroville, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.
Doubles — Yanise Cuzares and Angie Gonzalez, Pateros, defeated Gracie McIsaac and Brianna Pio, Oroville, 6-2, 6-1.
Co-ed
Mixed doubles — Josh Bello and Maya Jones, Oroville, defeated Alyssa Lopez and Zienna Erickson, Pateros, 6-2, 6-3.
Boys: Cashmere 3, Omak 2
Girls: Cashmere 5, Omak 0
Omak traveled to Cashmere April 26 for tennis, with the Pioneers’ No. 1 doubles team of Jonny Stenberg and Beau Sackman remaining undefeated in league play, said Omak coach Lance O’Dell.
Stenberg and Sackman beat their Cashmere opponents 6-0, 6-1.
Johnathan Kirk “battled well” against his Cashmere opponent, winning 6-1, 6-4, said O’Dell. He fell behind 0-3 in the second set before making a strategic change and comeback for the win.
Boys: Chelan 3, Omak 2
Girls: Omak 4, Chelan 1
Omak hosted a diminished Chelan team April 28, with the girls winning, 4-1, while the Chelan boys won, 3-2.
“The Chelan girls were missing several of their top players due to COVID protocol,” said Omak coach Lance O’Dell.
In an exhibition match that didn’t count toward any team scores, Omak’s Marisa Grillo defeated Chelan’s No. 3 boy, 6-3, 6-2.
The Omak No. 1 boys’ doubles team of Jonny Stenberg and Beau Sackman extended their undefeated league record and went 6-1 overall for the season. They defeated their Chelan opponents 6-1, 6-0.
Johnathan Kirk dominated a very tough opponent with a 6-1, 6-2 win, said O’Dell. Adam Hendrick played well at No. 1 singles, but came up short, 4-6, 5-7, in a match that lasted more than two hours.
Boys: Cascade 3, Omak 2
Girls: Cascade 5, Omak 0
Omak’s tennis team took on Cascade on May 1 at home, with the Kodiaks taking team wins in both boys and girls’ play.
A shorthanded Omak boys’ team played well but came up one point short from getting the team win, said Omak coach Lance O’Dell. Cascade won, 3-2.
Omak’s Adam Hendrick cruised to a victory at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-0. Beau Sackman and Jonny Stenberg kept their undefeated league record alive with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles.
“The highlight match of the day for the boys came at No. 2 singles where Omak’s Jonathan Kirk battled Cascade’s Chase Runions in a three-set marathon,” said O’Dell. “Kirk took the first set 6-1, but then fell 4-6, 3-6 over the next two. I was very proud of Jonathan in the way he stayed focused and battled all the way to the end.”
The Omak girls fell 0-5 to a veteran Cascade squad.
“Our girls battled well, and we did see improvement in several matches from the first set to the second set,” said. O’Dell.
Marisa Grillo lost 1-6, 3-6 at No. 1 singles. Olivia Little and Macy Routien lost, 0-6, 2-6, at No. 1 doubles and Josie Fletcher and Esther Law lost 0-6, 2-6 at No. 2 doubles.
Omak defeats Soap Lake
In the afternoon match against Soap Lake on May 1, both Omak’s boys and girls’ teams came away victorious.
For the girls, Marisa Grillo won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Hailey Smith won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, Macy Routien and Olivia Little took an 8-1 pro set victory, and Esther Law fell, 6-7 (5-7), 2-6 at No. 2 singles.
In an unofficial, exhibition match, Josie Fletcher teamed up with manager Finley Sackman for another 8-1 pro-set victory.
For the Omak boys, Adam Hendrick grabbed a team win at No. 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-0 victory. Jonathan Kirk came out firing on all cylinders for his second match, picking up a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles, said Omak coach Lance O’Dell.
Beau Sackman and Jonny Stenberg improved their overall record at No. 1 doubles to go 8-1 on the season with a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Tameron Hall picked up a win for Omak at No. 3 singles, taking the first set 6-2, dropping the second set 2-6 and coming back in the third, 6-2, to claim his first varsity singles win.
Omak will travel May 8 to Quincy in the morning and Ephrata in the afternoon.
Boys: Manson 3, Oroville 0
Girls: Oroville 3, Manson 0
Oroville hosted Manson May 1 in tennis, losing all three boys’ matches but winning the three girls’ matches played.
Boys
No. 1 singles — Ben Cullison, Manson, defeated Jasper Burnell, Oroville, 6-0, 2-6, 6-3 (two-hour, seesaw match).
No. 2 singles — Eli Willard, Manson, defeated Paul Fuchs, Oroville, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 singles — Sam Richmond, Manson, defeated Michael Fulmer, Oroville, 6-3, 6-0.
Girls
No. 1 singles — Kayla Clark, Oroville, defeated Olivia Smith, Manson, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 singles — Carmen Rhoton, Oroville, defeated Yuri (full name not provided), Manson, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Clark/Grunert, Oroville, defeated Yuri/Smith, Manson, 6-0, 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.