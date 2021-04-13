OROVILLE – Opening day of tennis on April 10 brought a doubleheader to Oroville High School on a very windy and cold day, said Hornets coach Noah Burnell.
In the first match, Oroville’s Jasper Burnell won, 6-1, 6-1, over Okanogan’s Daniel Garcia in No. 1 singles.
Okanogan’s Jesse Garcia took the No. 2 singles match, 6-2, 6-0, over Hornet Paul Fuchs.
For boys’ doubles, Burnell and Fuchs prevailed, 6-4, 6-4, over Tyler Marshall and Jesse Garcia of Okanogan.
Okanogan’s Quinn Cantlon took the girls’ No. 1 singles match over Mackayla Clark, 6-3, 6-2.
In No. 2 singles, Elizabeth Mercado beat Oroville’s Carmen Rhoton, 6-0, 6-0. Okanogan’s Gloria Escalera beat Hornet Janeesa Desousa, 6-0, 6-1, in No. 3 singles.
Okanogan’s doubles team of Escalera and Mercado won, 6-0, 6-3, over Clark and Rhoton.
In the second match, Oroville took on Omak, with Omak’s Jonny Stenberg winning the No. 1 singles match, 7-6, (7-3), 6-1, over Jasper Burnell.
Beau Sackman of Omak beat Paul Fuchs, 6-3, 6-0, in the No. 2 singles match.
In girls’ singles, Omak’s Olivia Little beat Mackayla Clark, 6-2, 6-3.
Grace Worden, Omak, took the No. 2 singles match, 6-0, 6-2, over Carmen Rhoton, and Omak’s Kathleen Kirk beat Janeesa Desousa, 6-0, 6-1.
“I was very proud of how my team competed,” said Omak coach Lance O’Dell. “It is a very young team and the focus, energy and enthusiasm for our first two matches of the season was fantastic. I thought it would be, but it was even better than my high expectations.”
Omak will host Wahluke and Royal this Saturday, April 17.
Tonasket boys 4, Omak 1
Tonasket’s boys “played well and took a W over Omak boys,” said Tonasket coach Kate Forest.
No. 1 singles - Connor Hardesty (Ton) defeated Adam Hendrick (Omak), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2 singles - Owen Pershing (Ton) defeated Jonathan Kirk (Omak), 6-3, 6-3.
No. 3 singles – Joseph Bucsko (Omak) defeated Lukes Godwin (Ton), 6-0, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles - Alex Owsley and Jopsh Bello (Ton) defeated Jonny Stenberg and Beau Sackman (Omak), 7-6, 6-0.
No. 2 doubles - Waylon Thomas and Cesar Alatorre (Ton) defeated Troy Oliver and Tameron Hall (Omak), 6-0, 6-0.
Omak girls 3, Tonasket 1
No. 1 singles - Skylar Hardesty (Ton) defeated Marisa Grillo (Omak), 0-6, 6-3, 6-3.
No. 2 singles – Grace Worden (Omak) defeated Jazmine Salazar (Ton), 6-1, 6-4.
No. 3 singles - Brianna Pio (Ton) defeated Josie Fletcher, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4 singles – Finley Sackman (Omak) defeated Gracelynn McIsaac (Ton), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles – Olivia Little and Macy Routien (Omak) defeated Maya Jones and Esperanza Gonzalez (Ton), 6-0, 6-0.
Tonasket boys 3, Okanogan 1
No. 1 singles - Owen Pershing (Ton) defeated Daniel Garsia (Ok), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 2 singles – Jesse Garcia (Ok) defeated Luke Godwin, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3 singles - Waylon Thomas (Ton) defeated Tyler Marshall (Ok), 6-2, 6-1.
No. 1 doubles - Alex Owsley and Josh Bello (Ton) defeated Tyler Marshall and Jesse Garsia, 8-1.
Okanogan 2, Tonasket 1
No. 1 singles –Skylar Hardesty (Ton) defeated Quinn Cantlon (Ok), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 singles – Elizabeth Mercado (Ok) defeated Jazmine Salazar (Ton), 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3 singles – Gloria Escalara (Ok) defeated Brianna Pio (Ton), 6-0, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.