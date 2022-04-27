OMAK — Lindsey Hughes has been named head volleyball coach for Omak High School.
She graduated from Omak, where she played volleyball. She continued playing at the collegiate level.
A school announcement said she’s been involved with coaching youth volleyball club teams.
“Lindsey brings extensive knowledge, excitement and passion to our program, and we are excited for her and the future of our Omak volleyball program,” said the announcement.
