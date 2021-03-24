OLYMPIA — New, prospective hunters are encouraged to complete hunter education now to participate in 2021 hunting seasons.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife noted that spring turkey season begins April 15.
“While other major hunting seasons don't open until September, now is a great time to complete hunter education so you can participate in the engaging spring turkey season,” said David Whipple, hunter education division manager. “Spring turkey season is an excellent way to introduce a new hunter to the hunting tradition and give them a solid chance at having a successful harvest.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the department is offering an online course for students age 9 and older. Students under 9 can complete the online course, but they must also attend a field skills evaluation before they can become certified, the department said.
Because certified volunteer instructors cannot yet hold in-person classes, the department said it has very limited ability to provide field skills evaluations for students under 9.
As with in-person hunter education classes, successful completion of the course is only the beginning of a hunter’s learning journey, said department officials.
“While we know there is value in in-person learning and we are preparing for the day when we can meet in-person again, COVID-19 restrictions required us to change to an all online course to ensure the vast majority of Washingtonians could complete hunter education,” said Whipple.
Because hunter education courses cover firearm and hunting safety, basic wildlife conservation, ethics and more, they are one of the primary methods the department uses to help hunters stay safe and ensure they are familiar with rules that protect public safety and maintain healthy wildlife populations, he said.
Hunters can find hunter education course information and video resources to reinforce safety practices for new hunters, on the department’s website. Experienced hunters who have never taken a hunter education class may also find them valuable, officials said.
All hunters born after Jan. 1, 1972, must complete a hunter education course to buy a hunting license.
The hunter education deferral is another option for students 10 and up who want to try hunting before completing a hunter education course. The deferral allows a person to go hunting with an experienced hunter for one year before completing hunter education.
Staff members are also looking forward to offering hunting clinics and mentored hunts in the future. Hunters can check the department’s website for information on hunting different game species and upcoming clinics.
