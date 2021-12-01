SPOKANE – Cases of chronic wasting disease confirmed in Idaho and Manitoba, Canada, have wildlife managers at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife taking proactive measures to slow the potential spread of the disease to the state.
Two mule deer harvest in October near Lucile, in western Idaho, were confirmed to have the disease, a fatal illness of deer, elk, moose and caribou. Another case in a mule deer in Manitoba was confirmed in October.
Chronic wasting disease is caused by mutated proteins, known as prions, that can contaminate the environment and be transmitted between animals through feces, saliva, urine and other bodily fluids. There is no treatment or vaccine for the disease.
To reduce the risk of the disease entering Washington state, the department implemented an emergency rule adding Idaho and Manitoba to the list of states and provinces where the disease as been detected and are subject to carcass importation restrictions. Hunters who harvest a deer, elk or moose from those areas may bring into Washington only:
-Meat that has been de-boned and is imported as boned-out meat.
-Skulls and antlers, antlers attached to the skull plate or upper canine teeth (bugler, whistlers, ivories) from which all soft tissue has been removed.
-Hides or capes without heads attached.
-Finished taxidermy mounts.
In addition, hunters who are informed by another state or agency that an animal they harvested tested positive for the disease must notify the state Department of Fish and Wildlife within 24 hours by calling 360-902-2515 or emailing wildthing@dfw.wa.gov.
Hunters who may have brought their harvest into Washington already are urged to dispose of any bones or inedible parts that have not undergone taxidermy by double-bagging and placing them in household garbage or taking them to a licensed landfill, the state said.
This deer hunting season, staff and volunteers have been sampling road-killed and hunter-harvested white-tailed deer for the disease in northeast Washington. So far, all returned samples have tested negative.
The chronic wasting disease management plan calls for expanding testing efforts, dependent on funding, to southeast Washington in Asotin and Garfield counties and farther east into Ferry and Okanogan counties next year.
Following the detections in Idaho, Washington wildlife managers also are reviewing the plan to see if any elements or actions included in it should be revised or accelerated to slow the disease spread D into Washington.
While detections have occurred in the United States for more than 50 years, until this fall the closest to Washington it had been confirmed was Libby, Mont.
The department advises all hunters to:
-Avoid harvesting any animal that appears sick or is behaving strangely.
-Wear disposable gloves while field dressing game.
-Thoroughly wash hands and equipment after processing carcasses.
For extra precautions against chronic wasting disease:
-Avoid consuming parts where the disease prion accumulates, including the brain, spinal cord, eyes, spleen, pancreas, tonsils and lymph nodes.
-Avoid cutting through bone, brain or spinal cord.
-Notify the department of any animal showing signs consistent with the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.