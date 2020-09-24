Columbia salmon policy revisions are approved
OLYMPIA – The state Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved changes to rules governing hunting contests and adopted revised language for its Columbia River Basin salmon management policy.
During its Sept. 11 meeting, the commission voted 7-2 to adopt two proposed rule changes governing hunting contests.
The first excludes species that don't currently have bag limits – such as coyotes – from being eligible for hunting contests. The second makes it illegal to participate in a hunting contest not permitted by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
In a 5-4 vote, the commission adopted amendments to its Columbia River Basin salmon management policy, which guides salmon fishery management in the Columbia and Snake rivers. The policy, which primarily addresses the sharing of fish and kinds of non-tribal fishing that can occur, was first adopted in 2013.
An extensive review of the policy began in 2018.
The policy provides allocation guidance for impacts to threatened or endangered fish populations after all conservation objectives are met, including objectives under the federal Endangered Species Act.
In addition to allocation changes, the revised policy provides greater flexibility for managers to consider an array of commercial fishing gear types such as large-mesh gillnets and alternative gears such as seines, pound nets and tangle nets for potential use in the various seasons and areas of the river.
Instructions accompany the policy to achieve concurrent regulations with Oregon and use the most selective gear available.
Columbia River fishing seasons are currently set through the end of 2020, and the new policy language will take effect beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
In other business of their two-day meeting, the commission:
-Received briefings on the draft 25-year strategic plan for the department.
-Heard an update on management of the North Cascades elk herd.
-Received an update on rule development for commercial whale watching.
-Received briefings and accepted public comment on its hatchery policy and Willapa Bay salmon management policy.
The Commission extended the comment period on the hatchery and fishery reform policy through Oct. 12, 2020. Public comments can be submitted to commission@dfw.wa.gov. More information on that policy review can be found on the department’s website, https://wdfw.wa.gov.
