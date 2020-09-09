OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day with a virtual event each day in September.
“In previous years, we’ve worked with volunteers, sponsors, and conservation partners from across the state to host in-person events for hundreds of youth and their families,” said Dave Whipple hunter education division manager. “Participants learn about hunting, fishing, shooting sports and conservation.”
A new event or activity is planned each day. Opportunities will range from do-it-yourself activities, such as making a turkey call and backyard pollinator activities, to video demonstrations about hunter education.
More information is on the department’s National Hunting and Fishing Day website, which can be accessed from https://wdfw.wa.gov.
