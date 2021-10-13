NESPELEM – Several hunts for tribal members are underway on the Colville Indian Reservation or begin this weekend.
Upcoming hunts include:
-North Half rifle for any moose – Oct. 16 to Nov. 15, 10 tags.
-South Half rifle for any moose – Oct. 16 to Nov. 15, 45 tags.
-Nine Mile youth for deer – Oct. 16-26, six tags.
-Nine Mile general rifle for deer – Oct. 16-26, six tags.
-Nine Mile late season for deer – Nov. 1-20, six tags.
-Hellsgate Reserve elder rifle for any elk – Oct. 15 to Dec. 31, five tags.
-Hellsgate Reserve rifle for any elk – Oct. 20 to Dec. 31, five tags.
-Hellsgate Reserve rifle for cow elk – Oct. 15 to Dec. 31, 40 tags.
The North Half archery moose hunt, with five tags awarded, began Sept. 16 and wraps up Friday, Oct. 15. Single-tag bighorn sheep (ram) hunts run the same dates on Vulcan Mountain and the Omak Lake Reserve, while a 10-tag ram hunt ends Friday in the Hellsgate Reserve. A 15-tag bighorn sheep (ewe) hunt runs until Oct. 15 in the Hellsgate Reserve.
Deer hunts are finished in the Nine Mile area for archery and muzzleloader hunters and Hellsgate for elk via archery.
