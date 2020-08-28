OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking comments on proposed alternatives for 2021-23 hunting seasons.
The comment period runs until Sept. 15. People can learn more from the department’s website, live webinars and, through a new option being tested for the first time, by text message.
“This process is how we attempt to understand the type of hunting experience our hunters want, and we need your feedback to help us determine the path forward,” said Anis Aoude, game division manager. “We’re looking at how we can bring in more participation even as we’re having to contend with current restrictions on public gatherings” because of COVID-19.
To provide feedback by text, people can send a message to 855-925-2801, using deer, elk, small game, waterfowl, bighorn or general as a keyword.
For example, using “bighorn” will give participants the opportunity to answer questions about bighorn sheep, boundaries and mountain goats, and using “general” will allow people to answer questions about equipment and licensing.
Participants who would like to provide feedback on all the topics via text must complete one section at a time before texting in the next keyword, said department officials.
Virtual public meetings are planned from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 27, general, equipment and licensing; Sept. 1, waterfowl; Sept. 3, elk; Sept. 9, deer, and Sept. 10, bighorn sheep, boundaries and mountain goats. A small game, upland game and fur-bearers session was Aug. 25.
Links are available on the department’s website, https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/season-setting.
An additional public review process with updated proposals will be in January 2021. Final recommendations will be presented to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission in the spring of 2021.
