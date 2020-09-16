OLYMPIA – Several hunting seasons are either underway or will start soon in Washington.
Information about deer, elk, bear, cougar, upland game bird, wild turkey, small game and migratory waterfowl seasons can be found at https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/summary-of-seasons.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife website also has information on hunting education and requirements, managing game populations, special hunt permits and raffles, and places to go hunting.
In September, early archery hunts for deer and elk are open in many areas of the state.
A special pheasant hunt for youth under age 16 is Sept. 19-20 statewide, while a special hunt for those age 65 and older or hunters with disabilities is Sept. 21-25.
