dead elk

Jerrod Gibbons shows an elk that filled his archery tag last year. “One of the coolest things I have experienced calling in; having Kevin McCullough call and Mindy Webster watch,” he said at the time. “This bull came in on a string and presented me a 30-yard shot. Meat in the freezer for the next year is a great feeling.”

 Okanogan Valley Guide Service | Facebook

OLYMPIA – Several hunting seasons are either underway or will start soon in Washington.

Information about deer, elk, bear, cougar, upland game bird, wild turkey, small game and migratory waterfowl seasons can be found at https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/regulations/summary-of-seasons.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife website also has information on hunting education and requirements, managing game populations, special hunt permits and raffles, and places to go hunting.

In September, early archery hunts for deer and elk are open in many areas of the state.

A special pheasant hunt for youth under age 16 is Sept. 19-20 statewide, while a special hunt for those age 65 and older or hunters with disabilities is Sept. 21-25.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.