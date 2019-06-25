Nationally-ranked javelin thrower earns scholarship
OKANOGAN – Kendra Sachse, fresh from winning the 1A state javelin (147-6) and long jump (18-1), heads south this fall on an athletic/academic scholarship for the Biola University Eagles, an NCAA division II school.
Biola, a private, evangelical Christian university about 16 miles from downtown Los Angeles, Calif., will compete in the Pacific West Conference (PacWest) next spring.
Sachse will compete in track starting in February 2020, during is the first year the Eagles are eligible to compete at the NCAA Division II national championships.
Sachse’s best javelin throw this spring was 155 feet, 3 inches set at the High Mountain Classic on May 3 at Cle Elum.
That mark would break the Biola school record, set in 2004, by about 30 feet.
Sachse finished No. 2 among all the state’s high school women in the javelin and was No. 9 in the nation.
Pretty remarkable for an athlete who severely injured her knee last year. She rehabbed and made it back this season to set or help set four Okanogan school records.
Besides the record javelin throw, her win in state long jump was a school record.
Sachse also helped set school records by running a leg on the state winning 4x100 relay (49.11) and 4x200 (1:44.40). Okanogan girls won the 1A championship.
In the PacWest championships April 26-27 at Azusa Pacific University, Sachse’s marks would have won the javelin by more than four and a half feet. She would have placed sixth (half inch out of fifth) in the long jump.
“Biola shows amazing opportunities for growth in all aspects of faith, sports and education,” said Sachse in a school news report. “I am excited to work with people who not only want to excel in sports and education but do it with the same goal of glorifying the Lord in all that we do.”
Sachse’s ascension to the top 10 nationally in the javelin caught the eye of Biola’s track and field coach, Sean Henning.
He contacted Sachse about a week or two before the state meet in late May, asking her if she would like to visit the school campus.
“We didn't have time to get there due to state track and graduation,” said stepmother Melyssa Sachse. “The head coach then flew up here to Washington to watch her at state track.”
Sachse visited the campus after state before being offered a near full-ride scholarship.
“Kendra said she really thought the campus was inviting,” said Melyssa Sachse. “Very pretty, easy to get around and comfortable and a good Christian environment. She is looking forward to growing her faith and education, and competing in track at Biola. She can’t wait to see all the great opportunities coming her way.”
Sachse’s dad is Barron Sachse and mother is Cassie Taylor-Valdez.
Sachse was a four-sport student-athlete at Okanogan High School and had plenty of noteworthy accomplishments during her time as a Bulldog, the university said. She was the school’s student of the year for French, math, history and English, which will set her up well as she heads to Biola as a kinesiology major.
“During her high school career she ran track and also played basketball, soccer and volleyball,” the school said. “She helped her basketball team to a state championship when she was a freshman and also earned female runner of the year on the track team. During that freshman season Sachse won her first state championship in track (4x100m relay) and earned all-league honors in the 100m, relay, long jump and triple jump.”
Sachse also was all-league first team in multiple events her sophomore and senior seasons after missing her junior year because of the injury.
Biola’s top track competition appears to be Azusa Pacific, which won both the men’s and women’s team titles in the PacWest championships this year.
Point Loma, which finished second for women, included Friederike Kallenberg, who won the javelin at 142-11 (43.57).
The meet record is 163-5 feet (49.85 meters) set by Azusa Pacific’s Allison Updike in 2016. Updike threw 183-10 (56.03m) to rank No. 2 all-time in Division II.
The Division II all-time record is 184-7 (56.25m) set by Linda Brivule.
The automatic qualifying mark for NCAA Division II is 162.2 feet (49.55m), while the provisional mark is 136.45 feet (41.59m).
The Bulldog-turned-Eagle will be pursuing a career as a physical therapist once her schooling is complete.
