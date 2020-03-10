SPOKANE – The Inchelium girls’ basketball team took the 1B state title on Saturday, March 7, in the Spokane Arena, defeating Oakesdale 46-34.
“Congrats to our Lady Hornets for bringing home that gold ball,” said the district on social media.
The road to the championship was smooth as Inchelium won by more than points in each of the three state games it played.
The championship is the Inchelium girls’ first. The team last appeared at the state tournament last year, bowing out after two losses. The Hornets placed fourth in 2007 and fifth in 1979. The team also made state in 2006, losing two and not placing.
Mia Pakootas secured 15 rebounds and 12 points for Inchelium in the title game, earning herself a double-double. Rylee Desautel also had a big total from crashing the boards, bringing down 10 rebounds to go with eight points.
Annmarie Simpson was 2 for 3 at the three-point-line and 4 for 5 for regular shots, adding 10 points to the Hornets’ cause.
Inchelium outscored Oakesdale in every quarter except the first, allowing the Hornets to keep comfortable lead throughout most of the game.
Lizzy Perry led Oakesdale with 12 points, while Jessie Reed hauled down 10 rebounds.
Inchelium (46) - Finley 5. Simpson 10. Erickson 9. Desautel 8. Pakootas 12. Kohler 2. Romero. T. Finley.
Oakesdale (34) – J. Reed 4. Perry 12. B. Rawls 2. L. Reed 9. Hinnenkamp 2. Baljo 3. L. Rawls 2. Hockett.
Inchelium 67, Mount Vernon Christian 42
The Hornets topped Mount Vernon Christian, 67-42, on Thursday to earn a spot in the championship round against Oakesdale.
Rylee Desautel was 8 for 19 from the field and 5 for 11 from the three-point line to lead the Hornets with 24. Mia Pakootas scored 14 points and hauled down nine rebounds.
Zalissa Finley pulled down 12 rebounds for the Hornets and scored nine points.
The team shot 10 free-throws throughout the game and sank eight of them.
Josie Droog was the high scorer for Mount Vernon Christian with 26.
Inchelium (67) – Z. Finley 9. Erickson 3. Desautel 24. Pakootas 14. Kohler 7. T. Finley 4. Kylee Seymour 6. Am. Simpson. Stensgar. Romero. S. Finley. Am. Simpson.
Mount Vernon Christian (42) - Faber 7. J Droog 26. E. Droog 2. Van Howfeg 2. Vanderkooy 3. Oostra 2. K. Russell. Wood. Glasgow. A. Russell. Devlieger. Lisenby.
Inchelium 74, Wellpinit 62
In the opening game of state on March 5, the Hornets came face to face with Wellpinit and prevailed in every quarter for a 74-62 victory.
Zalissa Finley brought home in a double-double, with 19 points and 17 rebounds. Rylee Desautel had a triple-double with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists.
Inchelium (74) - Z. Finley 19. An. Simpson 3. Erickson 18. Desautel 10. Pakootas 24. Kohler. Stensgar. Romero. T. Finley. Seymour. S. Finley. Am. Simpson.
Wellpinit (62) - Orr 7. Hill 18. Seyler 4. Anderson 22. Boyd 8. Flett 3. Wynecoop 1. Twoteeth. Seyler. J. Wynne. R. Wynne.
