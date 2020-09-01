CHENEY – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking help from the public to solve a Cheney-area poaching case.
A local rancher recently found a mule deer that was illegally shot on private land along Chapman Lake Road, about half a mile east of Chapman Lake near Cheney. Department officers said they believe it was shot sometime on the evening of Aug. 25. The entire carcass of the 4x5 point deer was left.
“This is not only a crime but also pointless,” said Region 1 Police Captain Dan Rahn. “The shooting was outside of the hunting season for mule deer, which begins in October. It took place on private property without the landowner’s permission or knowledge, and the meat was wasted.”
The department is teaming up with the Mule Deer Foundation to offer rewards for information leading to a citation.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 877-933-9847, email reportpoaching@dfw.wa.gov, send a text tip to 847411 or visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/enforcement/report.
Tips can be provided anonymously. A monetary reward or bonus points toward special hunts are available for information leading to an arrest.
