OKANOGAN – An investigation into whether an Okanogan fan made possibly racially motivated noises toward a Lake Roosevelt basketball player found no evidence of such motivation.
“Okanogan has completed their investigation as instructed” by Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, said Okanogan Superintendent Ashley Goetz.
A Lake Roosevelt coach alleged that video of the game included monkey noises being made while a Raider girl was at the free-throw line during the teams’ District 6 playoff basketball game Feb. 18. The player is of Black and Native American descent.
The incident was reported to WIAA.
“While Okanogan and LR worked collaboratively through the process, the investigation was conducted solely by Okanogan School District,” said Goetz.
According to the report, Lake Roosevelt Athletic Director Tim Rasmussen notified Okanogan Athletic Director Kevin Daling the evening of Feb. 25 that a discriminatory harassment complaint had been submitted to WIAA by Raider assistant coach Matthew Pleasants. No incidents were reported on game night; administrators from both schools were present at the game, the report noted.
Daling notified Okanogan Principal Zach Spaet and Goetz. Two video clips recorded from the Lake Roosevelt side of the gym and a recording of the game’s live stream video were reviewed.
“After in-depth review of this play, utilizing two cellphone video clips, the entire footage of the game, and conducting student interviews, it is Okanogan School District’s determination that the noise being made by the Okanogan High School student section was not racially insensitive in nature, but simply general noise in an effort to distract (the player),” said the report.
“General noise is consistent throughout the game as well as during additional free throws by Lake Roosevelt players other than (the player in question),” the report continued. “Additionally, the live stream video does not reveal any racially insensitive behavior of gestures by the student section at any point in the game. The alleged monkey noise being used as a racial slur by the OKHS student section cannot be substantiated.”
Three Okanogan students who were at the game were interviewed by Spaet. None of the students reported any comments, behavior or noises that were racially motivated, the report said.
“All of the students stated that if something racially insensitive were to have occurred it would have (been) reported to game management staff immediately,” according to the report.
Lake Roosevelt Superintendent Paul Turner had no comments, other than to provide The Chronicle with copies of the Okanogan report and a letter received by his district from La Conner School District concerning a similar complaint made after a March 4 state game.
Casey Johnson, WIAA sports and activities information director, said WIAA staff has been in communication with both Okanogan and Lake Roosevelt, and advised an investigation into the matter by both schools and a third party.
WIAA serves as a resource to both schools for how to navigate the process and share best practices, Johnson said.
The association, which oversees extracurricular activities in member public and private schools, has a policy against discriminatory harassment.
“The WIAA does not want to punish schools or students for the actions of community members and fans,” Johnson said. “The purpose of any involvement from our organization is the help create safer and more equitable environments for students to compete.”
A similar event allegedly occurred during a Lake Roosevelt girls’ basketball game March 4 at the state tournament.
In that situation, La Conner School District has issued apology letters to the Grand Coulee district, the student, her mother and Colville Business Council Chairman Andrew Joseph Jr. for racially suggestive taunting the game.
La Conner Superintendent Will Nelson wrote that he was “terribly sorry” a La Conner student made loud, monkey-like sounds during a Lake Roosevelt player’s free throws.
“As a result of my personal experiences as a Native man, I have been, and continue to be, committed to a society without racism, a society with equitable outcomes and inclusive thinking,” Nelson wrote. The same holds true for him as the district leader and for the La Conner School Board, he continued.
“In La Conner School District, we believe deeply that every single person matters, every single child matters, including students who may have hurt another human intentionally or not. It is our main mission in schools tu educate and to make the invisible visible,” he wrote.
WIAA said anyone who sees, hears or witnesses derogatory or inappropriate behavior while at a WIAA member school event is asked to report it immediately. A form is on the WIAA website.
