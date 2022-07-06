Ironman tourney draws 27 teams By Dee Camp The Chronicle Jul 6, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OROVILLE – More than two dozen teams competed in the VIP Insurance Ironman Tournament on June 26 at the Oroville Golf Club.The event drew 27 two-person teams to play 27 holes – nine holes each of best ball, Chapman and scramble formats, said club Manager Bruce Perisho.Flight winners were:Flight 1Gross - C. Boyer-J. Thornton, 100; B. Glover-C. Field, 110.Net - M. Bordner-B. Lewis, 98.6; P. Ash-T. Weeks, 101.9; B. Castro-B. McCormack, 102.7.Flight 2Gross - C. Morrison-K. Morrison, 116; J. Click-L. Swaren, 119.Net - C. Hughes-J. Spieker, 102.1; J. Heskett-R. Rounds, 103.5; A. Allie-C. Mathews, 104.7; B. Rise-J. Rounds, 104.7. In upcoming play:-Okanogan Cup matches between Okanogan Valley Golf Club and Oroville Golf Club will be June 16-17. The event features two-man teams with Ryder Cup-style scoring.Two nine-hole team matches will be at Okanogan Saturday and one nine-hole team match and one nine-hole singles match will be Sunday at Oroville.Entry deadline is July 10. A portion of the entry fees will go to the winning team's charity of choice.-The Ralph Parks Memorial tournament began June 21, two-man teams playing over a two-week period.-Okanogan Valley Golf Club will host a benefit golf scramble at 8:30 a.m. July 30. A shotgun start is planned.Prizes will be given for the longest drives and closest to the pin. The winning team gets four rounds of golf at Gamble Sands, Brewster, and the top three teams will win additional prizes.The event is a fundraiser for the Omak High School football program.More information is available from Nick Sackman, 509-429-4703, or omakfootball@hotmail.com. 