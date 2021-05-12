OMAK - Omak traveled to Quincy on May 4 for soccer, with the Jackrabbits taking a 15-0 win.
“We are seeing some growth out of many of our younger players who grind it out each game,” said Omak coach Chris Werner.
Josh Arnold played keeper and tallied 18 saves.
“He continues to grow and develop between the frame,” said Werner.
Scores
Okanogan 1, Tonasket 0
Okanogan 5, Omak 0
Bridgeport 5, Okanogan 2
Okanogan 7, Brewster 5
Manson 5, Brewster 0
Brewster 7, Liberty Bell 0
Liberty Bell 6, Pateros 3
Oroville 6, Pateros 0
Bridgeport 6, Oroville 3
Tonasket 8, Omak 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.