OLYMPIA - Washington State Parks is inviting people to take a first day hike on Jan. 1 as a way to get a fresh start on the new year.
First day hikes will be different this New Year’s Day, since the agency is concerned about the health and safety of staff and visitors. It will not offer organized first day hikes this year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Many state parks and Sno-Parks will be open on New Year’s Day, which is the first state parks free day of 2021. No Discover Pass is needed to park a vehicle inside a state park.
A second free day in January is Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“We invite you to hold with a slightly altered tradition and get out for that hike, paddle, cycle, skiing excursion, snowshoe trek or horseback ride,” said the agency. “These activities inspire renewed passion for outdoor recreation, which is good for the body, mind and soul.”
The agency suggests people try nature journaling, birdwatching and geocaching while in the outdoors.
“We know getting to go to play in the snow is a big part of the fun for many first day hikes enthusiasts,” said the agency. “With any luck, we’ll have a good pack of it this Jan. 1, and our groomers are ready.”
Snowmobiles need to be registered and Sno-Park permits displayed.
A variety of virtual opportunities also exists for exploring Washington’s state parks.
Facebook and YouTube presentations feature the agency’s interpretive staff.
More information is available at the AdventureAwaits.com blog.
Other state parks free days in 2021 are March 19, the agency’s 107th birthday; April 3, springtime free day; April 22, Earth Day; June 5, National Trails Day; June 12, National Get Outdoors Day; June 13, free fishing day; Aug. 25, National Park Service birthday; Sept. 25, National Public Lands Day; Nov. 11, Veterans Day, and Nov. 26, autumn free day.
