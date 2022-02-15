OMAK – Leighton Jensen, Omak, was named wrestler of the year for the Caribou Trail League in all-league selections announced last week.
His coach, Dean Agee, was named coach of the year.
Omak and Quincy tied as league champions, and Chelan won the team sportsmanship award.
First team – Tameron Hall, Omak, 106; Damian Sandoval, Cascade, 113; Garrett Edwards, Cashmere, 120; Jessie Garcia, Omak, 126; Darrell Nanpuya, Omak, 132; Hugh Wheeler, Cashmere, 138; Jayden Myers, Cashmere, 145; Jonathan Rojas Aguilar, Quincy, 152; Kenneth Thompson, Quincy, 160; Genaro Reyna, Cashmere, 170; Luke Jacobson, Cashmere, 182; Zavier Cardona, Omak, 195; David Medina, Quincy, 220; Leighton Jensen, Omak, 285.
Second team – Angel Sandoval, Cascade, 106; Alexander Warman, Cascade, 120; Brandon Gonzalez, Quincy, 126; Kayden Cate, Omak, 132; Caden Johnson, Omak, 138; Jffry Palacios, Cascade, 145; Rally Baker, Cascade, 152; Tiernan Davis, Chelan, 160; Derik Gomis, Omak, 170; Dawson Spies, Cashmere, 182; Christian Avila, Quincy, 195; Bryan Juarez-Lopez, Omak, 220; Noah Bigboy-Gribble, 285.
Honorable mention – Saidt Alvarez, Quincy, 106; Adiel Sandoval, Quincy, 120; Leonardo Garcia, Cascade, 126; Trenton Mason, Cashmere, 132; Israel Perz, Quincy, 138; Ronald Hooten, Chelan, 145; Jayden Richards, Quincy, 152; Franky Rosario, Cascade, 160; Ian Carlo Lopez, Cashmere, 170; Colton Funk, Chelan, 182; Steven Chavarin, Quincy, 195; Alex Pacheco, Cascade, 220; Everardo Lopez, Cashmere, 285.
