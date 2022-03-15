OMAK – Marva Juneau was the high scorer in pinochle play March 10 at the Omak Elks Club.
She scored 8,130. Other high scorers were Joe Shawl, 7,670; Paul Steuermann, 7,310, and Jim Serles, 7,260.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Marva Juneau and Ida Laurie; Marva Juneau and Dee Tarnowski; Marva Juneau and Doug Ralston; Tarnowski and Debbie Nuehring; Ralston and Ken Chaplin; Steuermann and Mike Serles (twice); Gail Norman and Norma Lawson; Norman and Shawl; Wally Juneau and Yank Clark; Wally Juneau and Jane Gleason; Wally Juneau and Buck Workman.
