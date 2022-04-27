TONASKET — Jaycie Richey and Brier Selvidge were the top senior girl and boy, respectively, in all-around standings at the April 23-24 Tonasket Junior Rodeo.
Dozens of youngsters rode cows and bulls, raced around barrels and poles, roped cattle and tackled other rodeo events at the event at the Tonasket Rodeo Arena.
The rodeo was one of two last weekend in Okanogan County; the other was in Nespelem.
No results had been received for the Nespelem event by press time.
All-around — Senior girl, Jaycie Richey; senior boy, Brier Selvidge; intermediate girl, Rylee Holt; intermediate boy, Diesel Downey; junior girl, Shelby Risken; junior boy, Karver Peasley; peewee girl, Charlee Belle Rainey; peewee boy, Knox Peasley; little people, Lila Stacy.
Saddle winners — Lila Stacy, Knox Peasley, Charlee Belle Rainey, Jaycie Richey, Brier Selvidge.
Senior girls
Cow riding — 1, Talliyah Timentwa, 69.
Goat tying — 1, Madi Baumberger, 8.265. 2, Jaycie Richey, 9.520. 3, Brydon Stacy, 10.6. 4, Talliyah Timentwa, 10.795.
Barrel racing — 1, Rayann Wiley, 17.98. 2, Kandyce Kooley, 18.143. 3, Jaycie Richey, 18.444. 4, Morgan McGuire, 18.753.
Pole bending — 1, Rayann Wiley, 20.197. 2, Quincy Downey, 20.370. 3, Morgan McGuire, 21.74. 4, Kandyce Kooley, 23.875.
Breakaway — 1, Jaycie Richey, 3.25. 2, Brooke Richey, 4.03. 3, Madi Baumberger, 4.125. 4,Keelauna Lloyd, 8.735.
Senior boys
Bull riding — 1, Kelleigh Purdy, 76. 2, Cody White, 72.
Bareback — 1, Duke Hanson, 69.
Saddle bronc — 1, Davey McMillan, 64.
Chute dogging — 1, Brier Selvidge, 6.05. 2, Gabe Waters, 43.385.
Calf roping — 1, Moose Ogg. 2, Brier Selvidge.
Steer wrestling — 1, Brier Selvidge, 15.5.
Team roping — Hank Sutton/Davey McMillan, 7.62. Jessie Walker/Brier Selvidge, 13.905. Quincy Downey/Diesel Downey, 14.415.
Intermediate girls
Cow riding — 1, Lahalee Michel, 71. 2, Sunshine Pakootas, 65.
Goat tying — 1, Kaydee Adams, 9.095. 2, Kayser Kane, 10.265. 3, Jenna Tolman, 10.485. 4, Rylee Holt, 11.05.
Barrel racing — 1, Millie Baumberger, 18.264. 2, Kaydee Adams,18.368. 3, Paige Sullivan, 18.421. 4, Lahalee Michel, 18.621.
Pole bending — 1, Abigail Gagne, 22.308. 2, Rylee Holt, 23.107. 3, Lahalee Michel, 23.172. 4, Paige Sullivan, 24.626.
Breakaway — 1, Rylee Holt, 3.11. 2, Presley Somes, 3.885. 3, Paige Sullivan, 4.45. 4, Zory Wilson, 4.875.
Intermediate boys
Junior bull riding — 1, Talon Cate, 61.
Calf stake tie — 1, Diesel Downey, 15.985. 2, Cass Rothrock, 24.13. 3, Reece Kane, 28.425. 4, Coy Wallace, 28.78.
Steer saddle bronc — No rides.
Chute dogging — 1, Landon McMillan, 8.485. 2, Reece Kane, 10.87. 3, Diesel Downey, 44.12.
Breakaway — 1, Diesel Downey, 4.09. 2, Quintin Ogg, 4.795.
Steer bareback — No rides.
Junior girls
Steer riding — 1, Rossi Rainey, 68. 2, Kloee Elsberg, 62.
Goat tying — 1, Shelby Risken, 14.735. 2, Ryanne Pyper, 15.58. 3, Rossi Rainey, 15.640. 4, Raci Rothrock, 21.14.
Barrel racing — 1, Jayden Chlarson, 18.738. 2, Kloee Elsberg, 18.876. 3, Berkley Reagles, 19.63. 4, Prairie Somes, 20.171.
Pole bending — 1, Shelby Risken, 22.514. 2, Jayden Chlarson, 22.674. 3, Berkley Reagles, 23.42. 4, Mackinze Jones, 26.024.
Breakaway — 1, Ryanne Pyper, 3.675.
Junior boys
Steer riding — 1, Karver Peasley, 71. 2, Kamiuse Kid Pakootas, 70. 3, Ryder King, 66.
Goat tying — 1, Wyatt Risken, 13.205. 2, Ryder King, 24.11. 3, Karver Peasley, 24.78. 4, Braven Lloyd, 34.345.
Barrel racing — 1, Karver Peasley, 18.839. 2, Kamiuse Kid Pakootas, 19.245. 3, Wesson Tonasket, 19.337. 4, Trent Frederick, 20.859.
Pole bending — 1, Wyatt Risken, 24.503. 2, Karver Peasley, 28.439. 3, Trent Frederick, 28.615. 4, Monte McKee, 29.117.
Breakaway — 1, Wesson Tonasket, 4.19. 2, Ryder King, 19.895.
Steer saddle bronc — No rides.
Peewee girls
Goat flanking — 1, Charlee Belle Rainey, 12.8. 2, Tayonna Timentwa, 15.47. 3, Chandler Leith, 17.75. 4, Tanessa Timentwa, 18.39.
Barrel racing — 1, Chandler Leith, 18.999. 2, Charlee Belle Rainey, 20.322. 3, Tanessa Timentwa, 22.729. 4, Elise Clinton, 25.538.
Pole bending — 1, Charlee Belle Rainey, 23.924. 2, Chandler Leith, 27.932. 3, Sophia Desjardins, 37.529. 4, Skylar Marconi, 72.185.
California stake — 1, Chandler Leith, 7.753. 2, Charlee Belle Rainey, 23.924. 3, Tanessa Timentwa, 9.899. 5, Elise Clinton, 10.294.
Dummy roping — 1, Charlee Belle Rainey. 2, Brelyn Windsor. 3, Tayonna Timentwa. 4, Hadley Holyoak.
Peewee boys
Calf riding — 1, Kade Stacy, 64. 2, Knox Peasley, 52.
Goat flanking — 1, Ransom Gray, 10.815. 2, Cooper Jess, 11.735. 3, Kade Stacy, 11.83. 4, Knox Peasley, 12.145.
Barrel racing — 1, Knox Peasley, 20.129. 2, Ransom Gray, 22.158. 3, Cooper Jess, 22.621. 4, Blake Fox, 23.337.
Pole bending — 1, Knox Peasley, 24.512. 2, Ransom Gray, 26.37. 3, Blake Fox, 30.318. 4, Easton Geiger, 30.261.
California stake race — 1, Knox Peasley, 7.775. 2, Easton Gieger, 8.203. 3, Blake Fox, 8.672. 4, Cooper Jess, 8.767.
Dummy roping — 1, Blake Fox. 2, Wyatt Apeland. 3, Rainen Pakootas. 4, Ransom Gray.
Little people
Mutton busting — 1, Islee Badger Bennett, 71. 2, Laramie Gray, 69. 3, Lila Stacy, 69. 4, Maddison Marchand, 67.
Goat undecorating — 1, Lila Stacy, 9.19. 2, Laramie Gray, 9.97. 3, Maddison Marchand, 10.645. 4, Shaleese Flowers, 12.335.
California stake race — 1, Lila Stacy, 9.219. 2, Maddison Marchand, 9.9. 3, Laramie Gray, 10.654. 4, Shaleese Flowers, 13.09.
Barrel racing — 1, Maddison Marchand, 24.077. 2, Lila Stacy, 24.34. 3, Laramie Gray, 28.130. 4, Troy Frederick, 51.384.
Dummy roping — 1, Lila Stacy. 2, Laramie Gray. 3, Troy Frederick. 4, Maddison Marchand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.