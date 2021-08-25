NESPELEM – More than 600 juvenile white sturgeon were released in Rufus Woods Lake recently.
Colville tribal fisheries staff members say they are hopeful the trend will continue.
Prior to the sturgeon being released in the lake, fisheries staff measured and weighed and PIT-tagged each fish. They also removed a series of scutes to signify that the fish were reared in a hatchery.
A PIT tag is a passive integrated transponder with an internal microchip that is activated when it passes close to a special antenna that feeds to a computer, which records information from the tag. A scute is a thickened horny or bony plate on certain animals’ backs.
“The tags allow us to evaluate the survival and growth rates of hatchery sturgeon, which will inform future stocking rates,” said Jason McLellan, research scientist for the Colville Confederated Tribes’ Department of Fish and Wildlife. “In addition, it allows us to evaluate entrainment rates, which is the proportion of the fish released that move downstream of Chief Joseph Dam out of Rufus Woods.
“Entrained fish could be captured in ongoing standardized sturgeon stock assessment programs conducted in downstream reservoirs.”
McLellan said the long-term goal would be to establish a population supported by hatchery supplementation that could provide a fishing opportunity for the Colville tribal membership.
“Sturgeon are slow growing and thus it will take several years to develop the program to the point where it could support some fishing, and we do not have any dedicated funding for a program in Rufus Woods,” said McLellan. “As such, we have been limited to opportunistically stocking hatchery sturgeon that were surplus to the needs of Wells or Lake Roosevelt programs.”
Jill Phillips, trout hatchery manager for the department, said 279 sturgeon were received Oct. 1, 2020, from the Wells Hatchery and those fish were approximately nine grams each.
“Later that month our hatchery received three smaller groups of fish ranging between eight and 23 grams in size,” she said.
In 2017, the Wells Hatchery and department staff stocked Lake Rufus Woods with 1,362 yearling sturgeon that were surplus from the Wells Hatchery program. The Wells Hatchery is operated by Douglas County Public Utility District.
Sturgeon programs in the Wells Reservoir and Lake Roosevelt are implemented cooperatively by the Colville Confederated Tribes, state Department of Fish and Wildlife, Douglas County PUD and the Spokane Tribe of Indians.
