Okanogan Invite draws big crowds
OKANOGAN – The Methow Valley Killer Whales swam away with the boys’, girls’ and overall titles at the Okanogan Relay Invitational on July 6.
“It was a fun and busy meet for the swimmers!” said Methow Valley Killer Whales coach Katie Leuthauser. “Many of the swimmers had more events than they usually swim, but there were some fun relays where the kids got to swim with different age groups.
“There was a lot of great energy and camaraderie at the pool Saturday.”
The meet started at 8 a.m. with several hundred in attendance.
The Killer Whales have dominated early meets this year, winning titles at the pentathlon June 29 and opening the season with first at a tri-meet June 25. Both meets were in Brewster.
The Omak at Brewster meet originally scheduled for July 2 was postponed until this Thursday, July 11.
Swimmers will be competing in the AAU regionals on Saturday, July 13, in Toppenish.
Future dates include the Omak Invitational on July 20 and the Okanogan County Championships July 27 at the defending county champions Methow Valley Killer Whales in Twisp.
Okanogan Relay Invitational:
Boys’ team scores: 1, Methow Valley Killer Whales, 354. 2, Okanogan Bullfrogs, 268. 3, Brewster Bearacudas, 92.5. 4, Omak Manta Rays, 78.5.
Girls’ team scores: 1, Methow Valley Killer Whales, 326. 2, Omak Manta Rays, 263. 3, Brewster Bearacudas, 197. 4, Okanogan Bullfrogs, 164.
Combined team scores: 1, Methow Valley Killer Whales, 874. 2, Okanogan Bullfrogs, 448. 3, Omak Manta Rays, 375.5. 4, Brewster Bearacudas, 309.5.
Pentathlon team results, June 29, : 1, Methow Valley Killer Whales, 376. 2, Omak Manta Rays, 229. 3, Okanogan Bullfrogs, 206. 4, Brewster Bearacudas, 189.
Tri-meet team results, June 25 at Brewster: 1, Methow Valley Killer Whales, 299. 2, Brewster Bearacudas, 201. Okanogan Bullfrogs, 181.
