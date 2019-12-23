By AL CAMP
OKANOGAN — Longtime wrestling coach and shop teacher Andy Knutson will retire after this school year at Okanogan High School.
“I am proud to have known Andy Knutson as a coach and as a member of the wrestling ‘Brotherhood,’ said Oroville wrestling coach Chuck Ricevuto, who has been at Oroville for 45 years. “Andy has always carried himself with a tremendous amount of class and integrity. He had to step into the shoes of coach Frank Eylar, which was not an easy task. He did so with grace and respect for the man he had to follow.”
Knutson’s taught shop for 41 years, primarily woodworking, and the last 30 years at Okanogan he’s been the head wrestling coach.
“In his 30 years as our head wrestling coach Andy has built a tremendous program constructed on accountability and character,” said Okanogan athletic director Kevin Daling. “His teams always distinguished themselves through perseverance, work ethic and sportsmanship.
“Andy is a great coach and a better man.”
“Before coming here to Okanogan I taught shop in Illinois and coached wrestling three years at Palatine, Ill., as an assistant,” said Knutson. “Prior to that I was in Oregon for seven years teaching shop and was an assistant wrestling coach at Medford senior high.
“These two programs were big schools with powerhouse programs and great coaching staffs.”
“For those who don’t know, Andy was a coach in Illinois where wrestling is extremely popular,” said Ricevuto. “I believe Andy brought some of that Illinois spirt with him to the OHS mats and his kids quickly bought in.”
Knutson may have gained great experience outside the state, but he grew up in Washington, graduating in 1974 from Cascade of Everett.
“I wrestled, was a ‘good kid’ and got a few kudos for my efforts,” said Knutson. “I helped my high school coach in starting up a youth program.
“I worked all through high school and continued that work while earning my A.A.S. degree from Shoreline Community College in 1976. While at Shoreline I turned out and made their line-up for wrestling, but that was the start of program cutting and Shoreline’s went on the block.”
He also attended Western Washington University to be a technical education teacher, completing a bachelor of science degree in industrial arts education with a minor in coaching in 1979.
“I have been teaching and coaching since,” said Knutson.
He earned a master’s in vocational education from Oregon State University in 1985 and became vocationally certified in 1990.
“I am very proud of the wrestling program and those that have embraced the challenges of the sport,” said Knutson. “I believe in the attributes they cultivate in hard work, commitment, sacrifice, dedication, strength, endurance, perseverance and sportsmanship.”
The wrestling room is a shrine to the program, including pictures of all teams that have represented the school and names of state participants and placers.
“For the numbers, since my tenure starting in 1990-91, we have had 53 state medalists, seven state champs,
one two-time state champ, six runners up,” said Knutson. “We’ve had one district championship, two regional champs, eight top 10 state finishes (best sixth, twice).”
Under Knutson, the wrestling team raises money and sponsors the Frank Eylar memorial scholarship for a graduating senior and the Joe Mitschelen “Life Award” for wrestlers to attend wrestling camps.
“I feel good about revitalizing the youth wrestling program in 1991, and starting to host tournaments,” said Knutson. “Thanks to all those who not only participated but helped make the program successful.”
Lee Morrison and Shane Grooms are assisting Knutson this season, including youth wrestling programs and tournaments.
“We truly have some dedicated coaches helping with both premiere programs,” said Knutson. “It will be very exciting to see our future talent compete.”
Reflecting on his career, Knutson said he’s amazed at how many shop projects he’s helped students accomplish, and how many wrestling matches he’s watched.
“Scary thoughts when you start to reflect,” he said. “I do know it’s all been pretty good with no regrets.”
The Okanogan School Board accepted Knutson’s resignation at an Oct. 30 meeting to be effective June 11, 2020.
“We will seek applicants to fill our head wrestling coaching position at the conclusion of this season,” said Daling.
“I think of Andy’s grapplers and I remember the many times Okanogan Dawg Wrestling teams won the regional wrestling title back when we were in the ‘very tough’ Caribou Trail League,” said Ricevuto. “Andy’s teams always wore his trademark grit when they got on the mat and for that they will be forever rewarded.
“Andy, my friend, you will be greatly missed! Know that I am a better coach and person for sharing in your wisdom.”
