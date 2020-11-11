COLVILLE – Kokanee salmon are running in the Colville National Forest.
The forest’s recreation report noted it’s also time for cold weather and fall colors in the forest.
“Come watch one of the best colors shows as thousands of Kokanee salmon run up Harvey Creek, near Sullivan Lake,” said the forest announcement. “Huge schools of these bright red beauties can be seen from the bridge or creek bank.
“This intense and exciting event is important to the survival of the species, so please avoid harassing the fish or disturbing the streambed. The run typically peaks the middle of November and lasts until the middle of December.”
The run is comprised of 3-year-old sockeye salmon leaving the lake to find suitable spawning sites. From Harvey Creek’s banks or the bridge, the fish are visible as they separate from schools and pair up with mates.
Females dig a redd (deposit site) to lay eggs and, within a few days, die. Their decaying bodies provide nutrients to the creek and Sullivan Lake vital to the growth of plankton and insect life that will feed next year’s young, said forest officials.
The dying salmon also feed animals such as bald eagles, raccoons and mink.
Kokanee eggs hatch in February and remain in the gravel until spring, when they are swept away into Sullivan Lake to start another cycle.
To reach the south end of Sullivan Lake and the mouth of Harvey Creek: From Highway 31 south of Ione, take County Road 9345 toward the Sullivan Lake Ranger Station and Sullivan Lake. The bridge is at the south end of the lake.
Kokanee status reports are available from the Newport Ranger District, 509-447-7300.
Harvey Creek is closed to fishing from the mouth to the second county bridge (bridge 4830) and open above the second county bridge from the first Saturday in June through Oct. 31.
