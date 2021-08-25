BUTTE, Mont. – Lexi LaDoux, a 2021 graduate of Okanogan High School, is among the Montana Technological University cross country team’s recruits.
She is one of four women and 10 men joining the team this fall, according to Head Coach Zach Kughn. Team members also will compete in track and field this winter and spring.
“I think the goal for recruiting is to always have a better class than the year before and I certainly feel that way this year,” Kughn said. “We weren't trying to start a team from scratch this year, but rather add some much-needed depth and I think we certainly did that.:
The class includes eight Montanans and six out-of-state athletes, including two transfers. Four athletes are from Washington, one from Nevada and one from Oregon.
“We really needed some numbers on the men’s side and on the women’s side we just needed a few missing puzzle pieces and I think we've done exactly that,” the coach said. “I can’t wait to kick off fall camp. I’m looking forward to our returners coming back, but adding so many new additions is going to completely change our team dynamic for the better.
“I have no doubt both teams will compete for Frontier Championships this November and consequently be in a position to make the national meet.”
Last year was Montana Tech’s inaugural cross country season. The team had an individual national qualifier on both teams.
LaDoux, the daughter of Stacey Brown and Trent LaDoux, plans to pursue a degree in business and information technology. She has personal bests of 2:23 for 800 meters, 4:51 for 1,500 meters and 19:22 for 5K in cross country, according to Montana Tech.
