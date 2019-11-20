YAKIMA – Almira/Coulee-Hartline knocked down a third-place finish in the 1B state volleyball tournament last week at the SunDome.
The Warriors (3-1) were the lone team out of five local squads at state to earn a trophy.
Brewster and Pateros each went 1-2 at state.
Also at state were Okanogan at 1A and Lake Roosevelt at 2B.
Warriors open strong
ACH knocked off Shoreline Christian to open state 25-21, 25-17 and 25-23 on Nov. 14.
In the quarterfinals Thursday, the Lady Warriors won 25-14, 25-15 and 25-13 over Puget Sound Adventist.
On the second day of state Nov. 15, ACH’s run for the title came to an end in the semifinals, where eventual state champion Pomeroy prevailed, 32-34, 25-19, 25-15, 14-25 and 15-11.
“The semifinal game against the Pomeroy Pirates was the toughest the Warriors had to face this year and duly so, as the Pirates went on to take the state title,” ACH coach Katie Walsh said. “The Warriors played their hearts out in the first set against the Pirates gutting it out to win the set 34-32.”
Walsh said the first set was the longest of which she’d ever been part.
“The Warriors didn’t recover the way they hoped and lost the second and third sets but bounced back and found their identity in the fourth, set winning soundly,” said Walsh.
“Despite their best efforts, Pomeroy came back and won the fifth set. It was a devastating loss to players who had their heart set on playing in the state championship.”
In the championship match, Pomeroy won 25-21, 25-21, 22-15, 20-15 and 16-14 over Oakesdale.
In the match for third and fourth about 90 minutes later, ACH won 25-20, 25-10 and 25-11 over league rival Odessa. They are both in the Northeast 1B League.
“Ending the tournament with solid play was what the team needed as they held their heads high knowing they gave their all,” Walsh said.
Seniors included Maddie Murray, Makenna Oliver, Haley Evers and Kendel Correia.
Before this year, ACH had been to state nine times since 1999 (last being 2012, when the team finished fourth), placing six times including a championship in 2010.
The Warriors also earned placements of second, two fourths, a fifth and a sixth.
Nannies beat Neah Bay
Pateros opened state at 8 a.m. with a tough 3-2 win over Neah Bay on Thursday.
The Nannies won 26-24, 25-33, 17-25, 24-26 and 15-13.
In the quarterfinals, Odessa blanked Pateros 25-17, 25-15 and 25-21.
Odessa finished fourth.
Mount Vernon Christian, which finished fifth by beating Wilson Creek (3-0), sent Pateros home with a 24-26, 25-15, 25-21 and 25-20 win.
The Nannies, which went undefeated in league play (12-0), have been to state four times with best finishes of fifth, seventh and eighth.
Okanogan takes Castle Rock to four sets.
Okanogan started state falling 25-11, 25-12 and 25-6 to No. 1 ranked King’s on Friday in the 1A tournament.
“What a great experience for the girls of Okanogan volleyball,” said coach Ray Cross of competing at state. “We limped into the tournament with some sore muscles shin splints. And that, along with a tough first round match up with King’s High School.
“We came out a little slow and flat but played a sound match but could not keep up with very talented team.”
Castle Rock eliminated the Bulldogs 23-25, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-14 on Friday afternoon.
“Next came Castle Rock High School and we found ourselves again,” said Cross. “We came out on top of the first set. But injures worked their way back in and we could not keep up the effort.
“What an amazing season we had. I could not be more proud of the team. I am thankful for the parents and community. We look forward to learning from this year and working hard in the off season to return next year. Stronger and more prepared.”
Okanogan seniors included Linda Rodriguez, Izzy Buchert, Becca Hawley, Laynee Hubbard, Reyna Rivera and Anna Arroyo.
The Bulldogs had been to state 17 times before last week, the last time in 2014.
Okanogan won state in 1991, while also placing second, fourth (twice), fifth and seventh at state in other years.
Brewster tops Colfax
The Bears stated with a 25-14, 25-21 and 25-21 win over Colfax on Thursday morning.
“The girls came out strong against Colfax,” coach Kari Knowlton said. “They played with an intensity that they hadn't played with all season. It was a great game all the way around, each girl on the team came to play and support each other.”
Stats against Colfax: Abi Boesel 24 assists, 1 Block, 7 digs, 5/6 serving w/1 ace; Sammi Emigh 2 assist ,7 digs, 2 kills, 6/7 serving w/1 aces, 4 stuffed block; Karste Wright 15 kills, 6 digs, 20/20 serving, w/8 ace; Brooklynne Boesel 20 digs, 10 kills, 11/11 serving w/2 ace, 1 stuff block; Anah Wulf 1 kill, 3 dig, 8/8 serving; Emerson Webster 2 digs; Cynthia Sanchez 9 digs; Vicky Sanchez 5 digs, 17/18 w/ 2 aces.
La Conner, which would win the state 2B title, knocked off Brewster 25-18, 25-19 and 25-23 in quarterfinals.
Liberty of Spangle (which finished fifth) eliminated Brewster 25-15, 25-13 and 25-19 on Saturday morning.
“The rest of the state tournament the girls battled each point,” said Knowlton.
Stats against La Conner: Abi Boesel 23 assists, 2 kills, 1 Block, 6 digs, 14/14 serving w/1 ace; Sammi Emigh 4 digs, 3 kills, 5/7 serving w/2 aces, 1 stuffed block; Karste Wright 11 kills, 6 digs, 12/14 serving, w/1 ace; Brooklynne Boesel 27 digs, 11 kills, 11/11 serving w/2 ace, 2 stuff block; Anah Wulf 1 assist, 1 dig, 8/9 serving; Cynthia Sanchez 6 digs, 1 kill; Vicky Sanchez 6 digs, 8/9 w/ 1 aces.
Stats against Liberty: Abi Boesel 15 assists, 1 kills, 9 digs, 6/7 serving; Sammi Emigh 2 digs, 6 kills, 8/8 serving, 3 stuffed block; Karste Wright 4 kills, 1 digs, 4/5 serving; Brooklynne Boesel 17 digs, 6 kills, 10/10 serving w/1 ace, 5 block; Anah Wulf 1 kill, 6 dig, 7/7 serving; Cynthia Sanchez 3 digs; Vicky Sanchez 6 digs, 1/3 serving; Kena Kelly 2 digs, 4/4 serving.
Colfax came back strong in the consolation bracket, eventually finishing seventh with a 3-0 win over Kittitas/Thorp.
Before this year, Brewster had been to state eight times since 1989, finishing a best of fifth last year. The Bears also have placed sixth and seventh.
Raiders go to four sets, twice
Lake Roosevelt extended both of its state matches to four sets Nov. 14-15.
Kalama knocked off the Raiders in the first round 15-25, 25-13, 25-16 and 25-21.
Chewelah sent the Raiders home in a loser-out match 13-25, 25-19, 25-9 and 25-15 on Thursday afternoon.
This is the first Lake Roosevelt team to reach state since 1991, or 28 years ago.
The Raiders had been to state four times since 1978, never reaching a trophy match.
