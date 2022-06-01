CHENEY – Okanogan’s Lexi Lafferty won the shot put championship and the Bulldog girls placed second at the 2B state track meet May 26-28 on Roos Field at Eastern Washington University.
St. George’s, Spokane, won the team title with 113 points. Okanogan scored 89.
Tonasket girls tied for 14th with 14 points, while Liberty Bell was 17th with 13 team points. Brewster, with 9, tied for 20th place and Lake Roosevelt tied for 34th with 3 points.
Lafferty placed second on the most valuable player list for 2B field competitors, placing first in the shot put and second in the discus to contribute 18 points toward Okanogan’s team total.
Okanogan’s Afton Wood placed third on the 2B girls’ MVP track list, scoring 24 of Okanogan’s team points. She placed second in the 100 and 300 hurdles, third in the 200 and was on the second-place 4x400 relay team.
For the 2B boys, Tonasket finished 11th in the team standings with 21 points. Okanogan was 15th with 15 and Liberty Bell was 19th with 12.5.
Rainier won the team title with 67 points.
In 1B girls’ standings, Almira/Coulee-Hartline tied for 26th with 4 points – all from Kaylee Wodtka via a fifth-place finish in the long jump. Pope John Paul II won with 73.
For 1B boys, Republic placed 20th with 12 points and Inchelium tied for 26th with 3 points. Mount Vernon Christian won the team title with 87.
Omak had two girls’ competitors – Sedeaju’ Michel and Alyssa Davis – at the meet. Neither placed among the top 8 individually; the Pioneers did not figure into the 1A team standings.
King’s won the 1A girls’ title with 51 points.
For boys’ 1A, Connell won the team title with 59 points. Omak had no male competitors at the meet.
Girls 1B
100 preliminary – 10, Kaylee Wodtka, ACH, 13.87. 14, Isabella Tolen, Pateros, 14.10.
200 preliminary – 12, Kaylee Wodtka, ACH, 29.32.
400 preliminary – 9, Kaylee Wodtka, ACH, 1:06.02.
3,200 final – 12, Melanie Bineau, Curlew, 13:41.30. 15, Courtney Starr, Republic, 14:32.54.
Long jump final – 5, Kaylee Wodtka, ACH, 15-08.75.
Girls 2B
100 preliminary – 7, Lexi Lafferty, Okanogan, 13.36. 9, Jayleen Bello, Tonasket, 13.40.
100 final – 8, Lexi Lafferty, Okanogan, 13.52.
200 preliminary – 4, Afton Wood, Okanogan, 27.02. 6, Karlee Ayers, Tonasket, 27.59. 10, Tamara Mathison, Okanogan, 28.01.
200 final – 3, Afton Wood, Okanogan, 26.73. 6, Karlee Ayers, Tonasket, 27.36.
400 preliminary – 8, Sarah Hamilton, Okanogan, 1:05.72. 11, Sandra Hernandez, Liberty Bell, 1:07.11. 14, Grace Casteron, Tonasket, 1:09.28.
400 final – 8, Sarah Hamilton, Okanogan, 1:06.18.
800 preliminary – 1, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 22:28.34. 11, Marrissa Timm, Tonasket, 2:44.20. 13, Stella Crutcher, Tonasket, 2:46.19.
800 final – 3, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 2:28.79.
1,600 final – 4, Leki Albright, Liberty Bell, 5:25.80. 6, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 5:33.00. 15, Eva Robeck, Okanogan, 6:25.95.
3,200 final – 2, Leki Albright, Liberty Bell, 11:48.37. 15, Kara Pulsifer, Brewster, 15:10.63. (Eva Robeck, Okanogan, did not finish.)
100 hurdles preliminary – 2, Afton Wood, Okanogan, 17.03. 14, Selah Downey, Okanogan, 19.86. 16, Victoria Contreras, Brewster, 28.13.
100 hurdles final – 2, Afton Wood, Okanogan, 16.79 (PR).
300 hurdles preliminary – 3, Afton Wood, Okanogan, 48.07. 13, Emma Wilson, Tonasket, 53.98. 14, Victoria Contreras, Brewster, 54.01.
300 hurdles final – 2, Afton Wood, Okanogan, 46.46 (PR).
Javelin final – 2, Taylor Meyer, Okanogan, 130-8 (PR). 3, Cailee Denison, Tonasket, 118-09. 11, Carly Neddo, Lake Roosevelt, 89-01.
Shot put final – 1, Lexi Lafferty, Okanogan, 37-05.75 (PR). 6, Carly Neddo, Lake Roosevelt, 33-06.75. 12, Taylor Meyer, Okanogan, 31-00.50.
Discus final – 2, Lexi Lafferty, Okanogan, 124-01 (PR). 8, Tristan Parks, Tonasket, 112-10. 11, Taylor Meyer, Okanogan, 94-01.
4x100 relay preliminary – 3, Okanogan (Maria Duncan, Briana Barton, Tamara Mathison, Lexi Lafferty, Janely Viscarra), 53.36. 5, Tonasket (Jayleen Bello, Anna Wilson, Erica Breshears, Karlee Ayers, Emma Wilson, Abby Zarazua), 53.44. 10, Bridgeport (Josie Rios, Lesly Valdovinos, Cecilia Avila, Jennifer Farias, Angelica Hernandez, Rosa Hernandez).
4x100 relay final – 3, Okanogan (Maria Duncan, Briana Barton, Tamara Mathison, Lexi Lafferty, Janely Viscarra), 52.47. 6, Tonasket (Jayleen Bello, Anna Wilson, Erica Breshears, Karlee Ayers, Emma Wilson, Abby Zarazua), 53.02.
4x200 relay preliminary – 3, Okanogan (Maria Duncan, Briana Barton, Daniele Sparks, Tamara Mathison, Sydney Sparks), 1:53.10. 6, Tonasket (Karlee Ayers, Erica Breshears, Abby Zarazua, Grace Casteron, Jayleen Bello, Stella Crutcher), 1:56.34. 9, Bridgeport (Josie Rios, Lesly Valdovinos, Cecilia Avila, Jennifer Farias, Angelica Hernandez, Rosa Hernandez).
4x200 relay final – 2, Okanogan (Maria Duncan, Briana Barton, Daniele Sparks, Tamara Mathison, Sydney Sparks), 1:52.03. 8, Tonasket (Karlee Ayers, Erica Breshears, Abby Zarazua, Grace Casteron, Jayleen Bello, Stella Crutcher), 1:59.87.
4x400 relay preliminary – 2, Okanogan (Briana Barton, McCalla Chesledon, Sarah Hamilton, Afton Wood, Selah Downey, Janely Viscarra), 4:23.26. 12, Tonasket (Anna Wilson, Emma Wilson, Abby Zarazua, Grace Casteron, Eric Breshears, Cailee Denison), 4:40.49. 14, Brewster (Kaydence Carrington, Rosario Olvera, Victoria Contreras, Julissa Rincon, Karime Garcia), 4:48.63.
4x400 relay final – 2, Okanogan (Briana Barton, McCalla Chesledon, Sarah Hamilton, Afton Wood, Selah Downey, Janely Viscarra ), 4:19.29.
Long jump final – 2, Tamara Mathison, Okanogan, 16-06.75 (PR). 14, Jayleen Bello, Tonasket, 14-01.50. 15, Karlee Ayers, Tonasket, 13-01.75.
High jump final – 7, Sarah Hamilton, Okanogan, 4-08.00. 11, Selah Downey, Okanogan, 4-08.00. 15, Maria Duncan, Okanogan, 4-06.00.
Triple jump final – 2, Sydney Sparks, Okanogan, 34-08.50 (PR). 15, Chloe McFarland, Tonasket, 28-09.00. 16, Marrissa Timm, 28-02.50.
Girls 1A
Long jump final – 11, Alyssa Davis, Omak, 15-08.00.
Discus final – 10, Sedeaju’ Michel, Omak, 100-09.
Boys 1B
400 preliminary – 6, Isaac Hoskie, Inchelium, 54.34. 11, Josh Smith, Pateros, 56.12.
400 final – 6, Isaac Hoskie, Inchelium, 55.16.
1,600 final – 15, Korbin Forsman, Republic, 5:17.68.
Javelin final – 15, Trace Fletcher, Republic, 111-08.
Shot put final – 5, Trace Fletcher, Republic, 41-09.25.
Discus final – 2, Trace Fletcher, Republic, 138-09 (PR).
Boys 2B
100 preliminary – 7, Rajay Britton, Okanogan, 11.65. 9, Calvin Yusi, Okanogan, 11.75. 10, Hayden Oyler, Okanogan, 11.78. (Britton scratch in final.)
200 preliminary – 4, Calvin Yusi, Okanogan, 23.88. 11, Hayden Oyler, Okanogan, 24.40.
200 final – 3, Calvin Yusi, 23.66.
400 preliminary – 4, Camden Dillard, Okanogan, 52.42. 8, Cristobal Rodriguez, Tonasket, 54.61.
400 final – 4, Camden Dillard, Okanogan, 52.06 (PR). 8, Cristobal Rodriguez, Tonasket, 54.28.
800 preliminary – 2, Carter Timm, Tonasket, 2:03.94. 10, Juan David Martinez, Brewster, 2:07.20.
800 final – 4, Carter Timm, Tonasket, 2:02.50 (PR).
1,600 final – 3, Dexter Delaney, Liberty Bell, 4:31.59 (PR). 6, Carter Timm, Tonasket, 4:37.62.
3,200 final – 3, Dexter Delaney, Liberty Bell, 9:58.69. 9, Aksel Thomson, Liberty Bell, 10:51.12.
110 hurdles preliminary – 10, Francisco Duran, Brewster, 18.82. 12, James Mitnzer, Okanogan, 20.19.
300 hurdles preliminary – 10, Francisco Duran, Brewster, 44.33. 12, Kyler Mitchell, Liberty Bell, 46.95.
Shot put final – 4, Granger Sutton, Tonasket, 43-07.50. 9, Cort Gebbers, Brewster, 42-07.25.
Javelin final – 9, Fischer Edwards, Liberty Bell, 136-05.
Discus final – 9, Cort Gebbers, Brewster, 123-07. 11, Christopher Hernandez, Bridgeport, 115-04.
4x100 relay preliminary – 5, Okanogan (Hayden Oyler, Calvin Yusi, Camden Dillard, Rajay Britton, Lane Silverthorn Harvey, Kasey Erickson), 45.83. 8, Tonasket (Reyan Burton, Kristian Jones, Cristobal Rodriguez, Aaron Polito, Carter Timm, Carson Sasse), 46.62.
4x100 relay final – 6, Tonasket (Reyan Burton, Kristian Jones, Cristobal Rodriguez, Aaron Polito, Carter Timm, Carson Sasse), 46.43. 7, Okanogan (Camden Dillard, Hayden Oyler, Lane Silverthorn Harvey, Calvin Yusi, Rajay Britton, Kasey Erickson), 46.45.
4x400 relay preliminary – 8, Tonasket (Aaron Polito, Micaiah Schell, Cristobal Rodriguez, Carter Timm, Kristian Jones, Gerardo Hernandez), 3:41.85. 10, Brewster (Jose Nila, Dane Hampe, Juan David Martinez, Francisco Duran, Cayden Milton-Behler, Jarel Pacheco).
4x400 relay final – 5, Tonasket (Aaron Polito, Micaiah Schell, Cristobal Rodriguez, Carter Timm, Kristian Jones, Gerardo Hernandez), 3:38.43.
Long jump final – 10, Rajay Britton, Okanogan, 19-00.00.
High jump final – 7, Rajay Britton, Okanogan, 5-08.00. 8, Isaiah Stoothoff, Liberty Bell, 5-08.00.
Triple jump final – 9, David Huffstetler, Okanogan, 37-08.00. 11, Drake Morris, Bridgeport, 36-07.25.
