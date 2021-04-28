REPUBLIC – Angler turnout was low in Ferry County on opening day of the general lowland fishing season April 24.
The only lake with an opening day creel census was Lake Ellen, with six anglers checked. They kept 20 fish and released 10, for an average number of fish per angler at five.
“It fished fairly well, but angler turnout was low,” said District 1 Fish Biologist Bill Baker of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Many other Ferry County lakes are fairly high elevation, so they warm up slower and fishing tends to be better a bit later in the spring, he said. They see fewer anglers.
“We focus our opening day creel efforts on traditionally higher-use waters at lower elevation,” he said. “Other waters, such as Curlew Lake, have been open year-round for many years, so we don’t typically creel them on opening day.”
Elsewhere in District 1, Diamond Lake, in Pend Oreille County, saw 11 anglers checked with 24 fish that were kept and 14 released, for a 3.45-fish-per-angler success rate.
In Stevens County, Cedar Lake success was 4.5 fish caught per angler, Mudgett Lake had 2.72 fish per angler, Rocky Lake success was 12.3 fish per angler, Starvation Lake had 1.7 fish per angler and Waitts Lake success was 1.86 fish per angler.
No figures were available for Okanogan County waters.
