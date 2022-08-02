OLYMPIA – Amid a record return of sockeye salmon to the Columbia River, state fishery managers have opened sockeye fishing on Lake Wenatchee and the Wenatchee River.
As of July 22, the escapement goal of 23,000 sockeye passing over Tumwater Dam on the Wenatchee River had been met, with thousands more expected to be available for harvest, said Chad Jackson, north central fish program manager with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“This year’s strong return should offer plenty of sockeye opportunity on Wenatchee lake and in the Wenatchee River, which is great news for this popular fishery,” Jackson said. “We’ll continue monitoring the run to ensure we’re meeting our conservation goals, but things are looking very good for this year’s season.”
The Lake Wenatchee fishery opened July 28 and will remain open through Aug. 31, with a daily limit of four sockeye (minimum size 12 inches).
Anglers must release all bull trout, steelhead and Chinook salmon unharmed and without removing the fish from the water, said state officials.
Selective gear rules are in effect - up to three single barbless hooks per line, no bait or scent allowed, with knotless nets required. Two-pole fishing is allowed with a valid two-pole endorsement.
The Wenatchee River opened Aug. 1 for sockeye retention from the mouth to the Icicle Road bridge and will remain open through Sept. 30. No more than two adult hatchery Chinook and up to four sockeye (minimum size 12 inches) can be retained as part of the six-fish daily limit.
Anglers must release coho and wild adult Chinook. Selective gear rules are in effect, except use of bait/scent is allowed. Two-pole fishing is not allowed in the river fishery.
A night closure is in effect for both Lake Wenatchee and the Wenatchee River.
More information is on the emergency regulations page of the department’s website. Regulations are in the department’s sport fishing pamphlet, which also is available online.
