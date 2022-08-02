sockeye

Sockeye salmon

 Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

OLYMPIA – Amid a record return of sockeye salmon to the Columbia River, state fishery managers have opened sockeye fishing on Lake Wenatchee and the Wenatchee River.

As of July 22, the escapement goal of 23,000 sockeye passing over Tumwater Dam on the Wenatchee River had been met, with thousands more expected to be available for harvest, said Chad Jackson, north central fish program manager with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

