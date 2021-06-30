GRAND COULEE - All vehicle-accessible campgrounds in the Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area are open.
Reservations are required and may be made at recreation.gov or 877-444-6777.
Because cell service is spotty at Lake Roosevelt, visitors are encouraged to make reservations before arriving at the campground, said the National Park Service.
Group gathering limits, masks and distancing requirements will reflect Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidance.
More information is at www.nps.gov/laro/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.
