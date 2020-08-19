OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has opened limited white sturgeon fishing in Lake Roosevelt.
The affected area is upstream of the China Bend boat ramp.
An area from China Bend boat ramp upstream to the Canadian border will be open seven days a week during September.
The area from Grand Coulee Dam to China Bend boat ramp, including the Spokane River from the Highway 25 bridge upstream to 400 feet below Little Falls Dam, the Colville River upstream to Meyers Falls Dam and the Kettle River upstream to Barstow Bridge, opened June 15. It remains open seven days per week through Sept. 300.
It is legal to retain sturgeon between 50 inches and 63 inches fork length. There’s a daily limit of one sturgeon and an annual limit of two sturgeon.
Fork length is measured from the tip of the snout to middle of the fork in the caudal fin (tail). All harvested sturgeon must be recorded on a catch record card (catch code 549).
Two-pole fishing is allowed. The areas are closed to night fishing.
Anglers may continue to catch and release after obtaining a daily limit, but must cease fishing after the annual limit has been taken, the department said. All other statewide rules for white sturgeon must be observed.
Anglers are asked to use heavy gear (50-pound test main line and leader at a minimum) and use 14/0 hooks or smaller to avoid catching and/or injuring large wild adult sturgeon. The request to use heavier gear will ensure anglers hook and land sturgeon effectively, but also is protective of large wild adult sturgeon that, if hooked, should be played to hand quickly and released without being removed from the water, state officials said.
The department recommends that any fish that will not be legally retained should not be removed from the water prior to release.
Survival of hatchery-produced juvenile sturgeon is much higher than anticipated. As a result, there is a surplus of hatchery-origin sturgeon available for harvest from Lake Roosevelt.
The portion of the lake between China Bend and the Canadian border is managed as a spawning sanctuary for white sturgeon; spawning is completed by Sept. 1, so a one-month harvest fishery will be opened.
Size restrictions and other fishery rules will be enforced, said the state. The lake’s co-managers – the state, Spokane Tribe and the Colville Confederated Tribes – will all conduct sturgeon fisheries.
Non-tribal anglers are asked to be respectful of tribal angling, and both tribal and non-tribal sturgeon research that is occurring on the reservoir.
Those fishing must have a current Washington fishing license, appropriate to the fishery. The state rules pamphlet contains more information.
Log In
