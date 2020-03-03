BREWSTER – Lake Woods Golf Course, on state and federal land adjacent to Bridgeport State Park, will not open this spring.
The concessionaire wasn’t able to continue operating because of low use and lack of funding, said Tony Droscher of Washington State Parks. The agency was unable to find anyone interested in operating the course.
“The golf course is mostly on (U.S. Army) Corps of Engineers property associated with Chief Joseph Dam,” she said. “State Parks is still considering what the future will be for this property. We are in the midst of a public planning process for Bridgeport and Alta Lake state parks, and we have identified multiple options that we will submit to the state Parks and Recreation Commission for consideration.
The commission and agency staff will decide on the property’s long-term future.
The nine-hole, public course offered alternate tee locations so people could golf a full 18-hole game. The par 35 course was built in 1963.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.