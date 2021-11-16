OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by state departments of natural resources and fish and wildlife.
Free days are:
-Saturday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day.
-Monday, Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Day.
-Wednesday, March 9 - Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday.
-Saturday, March 19 – Washington State Parks’ birthday.
-Friday, April 22 – Earth Day.
-Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day.
-Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend.
-Sunday, June 19 – Juneteenth.
-Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.
-Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
-Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
-Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday, Juneteenth and World Mental Health Day will replace the previously recognized springtime day (first Saturday in April), National Trails Day (first Saturday in June) and National Park Service birthday (Aug. 25). In addition, Friday, Nov. 25, will be recognized as Native American Heritage Day.
Frank, 1931-2014, was an environmental activist and former chair of the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission. His lifelong dedication to protecting endangered salmon and restoring justice for the Nisqually Tribe helped shape Washington’s environmental laws and expanded treaty rights for Native Americans nationwide, the parks agency said.
He was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.
“Billy Frank Jr. Day is a day to be outside giving back to Mother Earth,” said Frank's son, Nisqually Chairman Willie Frank III. “I do believe my dad wouldn't want us to take the day off. He would want us to be out replanting trees or cleaning up the riverbanks. This is a day for the State of Washington to feel a little bit of Billy Magic.”
Juneteenth has been celebrated in Black communities since June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free. The news reached them two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
This year, Gov. Jay Inslee proclaimed Juneteenth a state holiday beginning in 2022. Last June, state lands made it a free day for the first time.
World Mental Health Day was designated a free day to acknowledge the power of nature to restore mental health. Studies worldwide show time spent in nature increases serotonin and decreases cortisol levels, along with many other health benefits, said the parks agency. Washington is a leader in the national ParkRx movement.
Saturday, Jan. 1, the first free day of 2022, provides recreationists the opportunity to participate in a First Day Hike, a nationwide initiative that aims to get people outdoors on New Year’s Day.
Free days do not apply to Sno-Parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.