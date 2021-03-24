RENTON – Schools are allowed to have larger crowds at sporting events under Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan.
The whole state went to Phase 3 as of March 22, with changes for restaurant capacity, gathering sizes and so on. School sports went to Phase 3 March 18.
“Phase 3’s biggest impact for us is that we no longer have to count game personnel toward our total capacity,” Okanogan School District athletic director Kevin Daling.
Under Phase 2, event sizes were capped at 200 people, with team members, coaches, statisticians, game officials and medical personnel all counting toward the maximum.
Now, spectator restrictions for outdoor events will vary, based on whether permanent seating is available and the amount of designated seats. Physical distancing requirements of six feet of separation between groups must be maintained in all seating arrangements, which may limit the capacity number further than the guidelines listed, said WIAA.
For facilities with permanent seating up to 1,600 spectators, schools may operate at 50 percent capacity or a maximum of 400 people, whichever is fewer.
For facilities with permanent seating for more than 1,600 spectators, schools may operate at 25 percent capacity.
Omak and Okanogan district further limited spectators under Phase 2, with neither school allowing fans at most events or limiting them by issuing tickets to athletes.
“The six-foot social distancing requirement remains in place, meaning that the number of spectators remains drastically reduced in relation to pre-COVID,” said Daling. “We don’t have enough room in our bleachers to have a substantial crowd while keeping everyone six feet apart.
“Phase 3 is a step in the right direction, and we are excited that our student athletes will be able to have two parents or guardians attend home contests and watch them compete,” said Daling.
“With respect to the governor’s newest guidelines, we are pleased to increase the number of tickets (given) to players,” said Omak athletic director Joe LaGrou.
Each player and coach will get four tickets instead of two, he said. Only home fans are allowed; there’s no admission charge.
Those attending Omak events must undergo a COVID screening and temperature check upon entry, wear a face mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin at all times, maintain a distance of nine feet from those not in their household group, not bring in outside food or beverages, sit in designated areas only with people from the same household, not enter if there are COVID symptoms.
As of March 22, all Okanogan uniformed athletes may have up to four family members attend athletic contests, Daling said. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Fans remain prohibited from attending out-of-town contests.
Tonasket High School Principal Trisha Roach, also the athletic director, said although more people are allowed, the distancing requirement remains “so it doesn’t really change the situation for us, since we already are allowing home fans.”
Similarly, Almira/Coulee-Hartline High School has allowed home fans, but athletic director Brandon Walsh said the school is “still working through all of this.”
Now that up to 400 fans are allowed, “we will re-evaluate what that will look like,” he said. “It will look different at our outdoor events compared to our indoor events because all of the six-foot social distancing guidelines are still in place and our gymnasium isn’t big enough to handle 400 people and still maintain social distancing.”
Under the updated plan, counties will be individually evaluated every three weeks. Evaluations will occur on Mondays, with any possible changes taking effect that Friday. The first evaluation is scheduled for April 12.
In addition to being individually evaluated, large and small counties will have different sets of criteria. If any county fails one or more of the metrics, that county will move down one phase in the Heathy Washington plan.
WIAA noted that if at any point the statewide intensive care unit capacity reaches greater than 90 percent, all counties will move down one phase. The state Department of Health maintains the ability to move a county forward or backward.
