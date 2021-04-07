COULEE CITY – The Coulee City Last Stand Rodeo organizers plan to bring the event back May 28-30 after COVID-19 forced cancellation of last year’s event.
The event kicks off Friday with a 7 p.m. bull-a-rama and mutton bustin’.
Saturday brings a 7 p.m. Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, while Sunday’s PRCA show starts at 5 p.m. World champion trick rider Haley Proctor is scheduled to perform both nights.
“We are optimistic pandemic restrictions will ease and we will rodeo,” said organizers.
Tickets are on sale at laststandrodeo.com or www.rodeoticket.com/coulee-city-prca-last-stand-rodeo/rodeo-information.
Organizers said tickets will be tracked by time and date sold. If limited seating is required, it will be “first in time, first in line,” they said.
All others will be refunded.
