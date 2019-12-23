OMAK – Okanogan surged late for a 66-56 league win over Omak on Dec. 17.
“The league is really balanced,” said Okanogan coach Mike Carlquist. “There are several experienced and good seniors in the league. Any win in league this year is really good, especially road wins. Not sure of the difference, but we had a little spurt in the second half that made the difference.”
Okanogan came out with the hot shooting hand, hitting five three-pointers – three by Chase Wilson - in the first quarter for a 19-11 lead.
The game was tied at 25-all at the half before Okanogan led, 44-41, after three quarters.
The score stayed tight, with the Dogs up, 48-47, following two free throws by Tre Marchand with 5:22 to go.
From there Okanogan used a 18-9 run to put the game away.
“The main difference is Okanogan shot 11 more free throws, out-rebounded us and shot a better percentage than us,” said Omak coach Geoff Pearson. “Okanogan did a better job sharing the ball and we didn’t shoot particularly well.
“We had open looks, just need to make them.”
Okanogan was led by the 32 points of Wilson and 12 by Carson Boesel, who added 11 rebounds.
Omak was led by Reilly Davis with 15 points while Marchand and TJ Sackman each had 12 points.
“Tanner Sackman had a great overall game,” said Pearson. “Reilly Davis did a great job of attacking the basket in the second half (11 points in the third). We had better success when we worked inside out. That is something we need to work on.”
Pearson said the league appears to be fairly even.
“I think on any given night, anything can happen,” he said. “The style of basketball teams play in this league the game completely depends on how well the team is shooting that night.
“Okanogan shot the ball well, we didn’t. Cashmere is solid. Okanogan just beat us and they’ve beaten Chelan and Cascade, So I think Cashmere and Okanogan are the teams to beat.”
Cashmere upended Okanogan, 73-46, on Thursday to take over the lead in the Caribou Trail League.
Okanogan (66) - Fingar 2, Clark 3, Boesel 12, Tverberg 6, Radke 6, Mail 3, Hamilton 0, Wilson 32, Perez 2. Rebounds – Boesel 11, Wilson 7, Radke 6. Assists – Boesel 5, Wilson 5, Radke 3.
Omak (56) - Hall 7, Davis 15, Hulbert 0, Boyd 6, Romero 0, Avena 0, Sam 0, True 0, True 0, Mercado 3, Richter 0, Marchand 12, Sackman 12.
Lake Roosevelt 75, Oroville 46
OROVILLE – Lake Roosevelt knocked off Oroville, 75-46, in a league game Dec. 17.
The Raiders, who led 42-19 at the half, were led by Tyler Jordan with 18 points, Soarin’ Marchand with 16 and Jonathan Cante with 10.
Oroville was paced by Austin Bernard with four points.
Lake Roosevelt (75) - Marchand 16, St. Pierre 11, Cante 10, Whitelaw 7, Waters 0, Edmo 0, Saxon 2, Nicholson 0, George 4, Jordan 18, Wapato 7.
Oroville (46) - Allie 2, Anderson 3, Layata 0, Hilderbrand 2, Lopez 1, Ocampo 2, Reverente 0, Bernard 4, Egerton 2, Spikes 1.
Brewster 89, Liberty Bell 53
BREWSTER – Brewster took a tighter hold on first place in the Central Washington 2B League with an 89-53 win over Liberty Bell on Dec. 17.
“We had a solid game versus the Mountain Lions,” said Brewster coach Michael Taylor. “Both teams played hard and competed throughout the game. We used a variety of defenses at different points in the game. But Liberty Bell took care of the ball and worked hard to get open shots. They also did a good job attacking the offensive glass and making us pay for not boxing out.
“We pushed the tempo and played really well together in spurts. We need to keep competing each day and push each other to improve our skills and our feel for playing together.”
The Bears were led by Kelson Gebbers with 25 points, Connor Ashworth with 20, Ubaldo Arellano with 12 and Kade Kelpman with 10.
The Mountain Lions were led by Nolan Falcon-George with 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Lucaas Gonzalez-Ortega with 15 points.
Liberty Bell (53) - Lidey 0, Treise 5, Crandall 0, Falcon-George 15, Patterson 8, Whites 3, Gonzalez-Ortega 15, Darwood 5, Crandall 2. Rebounds (33) - Gonzalez-Ortega 13. Assists (11) - Crandall 3, Treise 2, Patterson 2. Steals (4) - Gonzalez-Ortega 3, Crandall 1.
Brewster (89) - Garcia 6, Kelly 0, Meraz 0, K. Gebbers 25, McGuire 0, Arellano 12, Najera 8, Jarrell 8, Kelpman 10, Ashworth 20. Rebounds (28) - K. Gebbers 6, Kelpman 6, Ashworth 5, Jarrell 5, McGuire 3. Assists (20) - Najera 6, Jarrell 6. Steals (10) - Jarrell 3, Gebbers 2, Kelpman 2. Blocks (1) - McGuire 1.
Bridgeport 70, Tonasket 42
TONASKET – Bridgeport improved to 2-1 in league with a 70-42 win over Tonasket on Dec. 18.
The Mustangs led 32-18 at the half before winning the second half, 38-24.
Tonasket was led by Tiler Morris with 12 points and Esteban Flores with 10.
Tonasket (42) - Haug 6, Martin 0, Flores 10, Morris 12, Duchow 7, Clark 4, Robinson 0, Morland 0, Payne 3.
Rebounds (40) - Duchow 8, Haug 6, Clark 5, Martin 5, Morris 4, Robinson 4, Payne 4. Assists (8) - Duchow 2. Steals (5) - Haug 2. Blocks (1) - Clark 1.
Pateros at MLCA postponed
MOSES LAKE – The Pateros at Moses Lake Christian Academy game was postponed due to a snowstorm that swept through the area Thursday evening, Dec. 19.
Caribou Trail League
Boys’ Basketball
(As of Dec. 19)
Cashmere 2 0 2 2
Okanogan 3 1 3 3
Chelan 1 1 3 1
Omak 0 2 4 2
Cascade 0 2 2 3
Central Washington B League
1B
Entiat 0 1 2 1
MLCA 0 0 0 0
Pateros 0 0 4 2
Riverside Chr. 0 0 4 1
Wilson Creek 0 0 0 1
Cascade Chr. 0 1 2 4
2B
Brewster 4 0 5 0
Lake Roosevelt 3 0 3 0
Manson 3 1 3 1
Bridgeport 2 1 3 2
Oroville 1 2 1 3
Liberty Bell 1 2 1 4
Tonasket 1 3 2 4
Soap Lake 0 3 0 4
Waterville-Mans. 0 3 0 5
