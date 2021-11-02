OMAK – Ida Laurie had the high score among pinochle players Oct. 19 at the Omak Elks Club.
Laurie scored 8,770. Other high scorers were Marva Juneau, 7,860, and Roy Gleason, 7,590.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Diana Sauceda and Bill Bruton; Jane Gleason and George Dunckel; Joe Shawl and Buck Workman, and Jennifer Shawl and Laurie.
Play will move from Tuesdays to Thursdays, starting with the Nov. 4 session, Workman said.
