OMAK – Norma Lawson had the high score in pinochle play March 3 at the Omak Elks Club.
She scored 8,830 points. Others with high scores were Pat Byrd, 7,510; Joe Shawl, 7,490, and Roy Gleason, 7,360.
Pairs with 300 pinochle were Roy and Norma Lawson (twice), Norma Lawson and Tim Norman, Norman and Deb Nuehring, Joe Shawl and Tom Schieffer, Dee Tarnowski and Nuehring, Tarnowski and Jennifer Shawl, Diana Sauceda and Gleason, Lisa Turner and Sauceda, and Schieffer and Ken Chaplin.
Yank Clark and Chaplin had 1,000 aces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.