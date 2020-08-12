OMAK – Club champions were named after an Aug. 8-9 tournament at the Okanogan Valley Golf Club.
Brian Lewis and Mike Bordner finished tied at 148 after regulation play. Lewis won a five-hole playoff to claim the overall championship, said club pro Dean Dorland.
Handicaps were based on the Aug. 6 handicap index. The tournament was open to all ages, including juniors.
Ladies – Champion Mary Rubert, 189. Net winner Nancy Beall, 156.
Junior - Champion Brady Tonasket, 180. No net winner.
Senior - Champion David Williams, 179. Net winner Bill Neely, 153.
Men’s second flight - Champion Rod Moore, 176. Net winner Dale Dunckel, 142.
Men’s first flight and overall - Champion Brian Lewis, 148. Net winners Jason Vanderweide and Casey Watts, tied at 146.
An Iron Man 2 competition will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 22.
“We had a lot of interest after the original tournament, so this should be a good event,” said Dorland.
Play for two-person teams will be over 27 holes. Entry fees will be charged, with optional team skins and deuce pot.
