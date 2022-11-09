PASCO — Liberty Bell cross country runners returned to the Methow Valley with 4th place team awards in the boys and girls competitions after state competition in Pasco on Nov. 5.
Running took place at the Sun Willows Golf Course which started with a large, nearly full, loop for the first mile of racing, followed by two loops around a smaller circuit that featured switchbacks and tight runs for the rest of the race.
Dexter Delaney and Leki Albright, both of Liberty Bell, were the fastest Okanogan County runners at state with times of 16:59.6 and 20:24.2, respectively.
Omak sent two runners, Sage Buhrig and Reyden Sandoval, to compete in the 1A state cross country run which was at the same location.
Buhrig finished 76th and Sandoval finished in 79th.
Full results are below:
1B/2B men’s team scores — 1, Chewelah, 83; 4, Liberty Bell, 137; 6, Brewster, 148.
1B/2B women’s team scores — 1, Pope John Paul 2, 47; 4, Liberty Bell, 100; 7, Oroville, 181.
1B/2B men’s 5k — 1, Ciaran St. Hilaire, Tri-Cities Prep, 16:27.4; 4, Dexter Delaney, Liberty Bell, 16:59.6; 5, William Halpin, Liberty Bell, 17:06.4; 9, Juan David Martinez, Brewster, 17:25.3; 23, Aksel Thomson, Liberty Bell, 18:01.6; 30, Nicholas Baker, Republic, 18:09.7; 31, Carlos Campos, Bridgeport, 18:17.4; 38, Enrique Campos, Brewster, 18:30.7; 44, Osvaldo Calderon, Brewster, 18:41.9; 45, Juan Angel, Brewster, 18:42.3; 47, Lyles Hyrum, Okanogan, 18:44; 55, Francisco Duran, Brewster, 18:56.4; 56, Finlay Weston, Okanogan, 18:58.6; 62, Simon Beery, Okanogan, 19:03.1; 77, Landin Evans, Okanogan, 19:30.3; 85, Jesse Ash, Tonasket, 19:38.1; 87, Jackson Schmekel, Liberty Bell, 19:41.4; 89 Tristan Schmekel, Liberty Bell, 19:42.4; 112, Miguel Hernandez, Brewster, 20:04.7; 118, Tristan Hover, Liberty Bell, 20:20.4; 136, Kyler Mitchell, Liberty Bell, 21:19.9; 143, Omar Barrera, Brewster, 21:42.4.
1B/2B women’s 5k — 1, Josie McLaughlin, St. George’s, 19:40.3; 3, Leki Albright, Liberty Bell, 20:14.2; 7, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 20:53.9; 19, Araceli Esquivel, Oroville, 22:26.7; 20, Sandra Hernandez, Liberty Bell, 22:29.1; 24, Melanie Bineau, Republic, 22:53.2; 32, Zoe Kaltenbach, Liberty Bell, 23:32.9; 41, Allie Fredrickson, Oroville, 24:05; 46, Ingrid Venable, Liberty Bell, 24:12.4; 59, Kara Pulsifer, Brewster, 25:07.8; 66, Juniper Dickson, Liberty Bell, 26:40.9; 68, Yasmin Moore, Liberty Bell, 26:41.5; 70, Josie Bolinger, Liberty Bell, 27:39.5; 71, Karina Smith, Oroville, 28:14.3; 74, Faith, Hamilton, Oroville, 32:02.4; 76, Isabel Stokes, Oroville, 36:54.
1A women’s 5k — 1, Alexis Leone, Seton Catholic, 18:22.3; 76, Sage Buhrig, Omak, 22:41.2.
1A men’s 5k — 1, Reid Headrick, Medical Lake, 16:01; 79, Reyden Sandoval, Omak, 18:36.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.