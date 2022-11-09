xc picture

ROGER HARNACK | Cheney Free Press

Leki Albright, Liberty Bell, at the start of the state 1B/2B women’s 5k in Pasco on Nov. 5.

PASCO — Liberty Bell cross country runners returned to the Methow Valley with 4th place team awards in the boys and girls competitions after state competition in Pasco on Nov. 5.

Running took place at the Sun Willows Golf Course which started with a large, nearly full, loop for the first mile of racing, followed by two loops around a smaller circuit that featured switchbacks and tight runs for the rest of the race.

