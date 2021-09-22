Mountain Lion girls are fifth in multi-school meet
WENATCHEE – Liberty Bell boys placed fourth overall and the girls placed fifth in varsity cross country team standings at the Wenatchee Invitational on Sept. 18 at Walla Walla Point Park.
The event featured competitors from all over the state, and separate races for sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders, freshman/sophomore JV, junior/senior JV and varsity for girls and boys.
Liberty Bell runners Landon Schmekel and Anja Merkens won the sixth grade boys and girls’ races, respectively.
Top local finishers in the varsity races were Liberty Bell’s Dexter Delaney, sixth in the boys’ race, and teammate Jori Grialou, 10th in the girls’ race.
Week 3 of the coaches’ poll operated by Yakima resident Phil English continues to rank Liberty Bell boys atop the 1B/2B ranks, with Brewster listed among others to watch. The Liberty Bell girls are ranked No. 4 for 1B/2B.
Boys
Sixth grade, 1.55 miles
Team scores – 1, Liberty Bell, 23. 2, Pioneer (Wenatchee), 34.
Individual – 1, Landon Schmekel, Liberty Bell, 10:44. 4, Wyatt Schumacher, Liberty Bell, 11:27. 5, River Ferguson, Liberty Bell, 11:35. 7, Luke Gatlin, Liberty Bell, 11:41. 8, Hugo Moore, Liberty Bell, 11:48. 9, William Freese, Omak, 11:58. 10, Josef Gann, Omak, 13.03.
Seventh grade, 1.55 miles
Team scores – 1, Pioneer (Wenatchee), 26. 2, Liberty Bell, 52. 3, Harrison, 64. 4, Housel, 73.
Individual – 7, Oliver Peplow-Shaw, Liberty Bell, 10:55.
Eighth grade, 1.55 miles
Team scores – Pioneer (Wenatchee), 25. 2, Royal, 33. 3, Harrison, 71.
Individual – 4, Boden Thomson, Liberty Bell, 9:12. 5, Lyles Hyrum, Okanogan, 9:14. 6, Finlay Weston, Okanogan, 9:24. 10, Isaac Gillespie, Okanogan, 10:25.
Freshman/sophomore JV, 5K
Team scores – 9, Liberty Bell, 235.
Varsity, 5K
Team scores – 1, Wenatchee, 59. 2, Hanford, 72. 3, Central Valley, 94. 4, Liberty Bell, 115. 5, Lakeside (Nine Mile), 122. 6, Henry Jackson, 294. 7, Mead, 238. 8, Medical Lake, 240. 9, Moses Lake, 265. 10, Walla Walla, 281. 28, Omak, 768.
Individual – 6, Dexter Delaney, Liberty Bell, 16:20.00.
Girls
Sixth grade, 1.55 miles
Team scores – 1, Liberty Bell, 23. 2, Pioneer (Wenatchee).
Individual – 1, Anja Merkens, Liberty Bell, 11:06. 4, Faith Hendrick, Omak, 12:47. 5, Camille Roman, Liberty Bell, 12:51. 6, Nina Halpin, Liberty Bell, 12:51.10. 7, Ruby Freese, Omak, 13:05. 8, Elaine Walker, Liberty Bell, 13:17. 9, Bailey Gatlin, Liberty Bell, 13:25. 10, Freya Whipple, Liberty Bell, 13:26.
Seventh grade, 1.55 miles
Team scores – 1, Liberty Bell, 15.
Individual – 3, Ingrid Venable, Liberty Bell, 11:42. 4, Taylor Hover, Liberty Bell, 11:47. 6, Nora Bolinger, Liberty Bell, 11:58. 8, Juniper Dickson, Liberty Bell, 12:41.
Varsity, 5K
Team scores – 1, Wenatchee, 80. 2, Central Valley, 113. 3, Medical Lake, 128. 4, Ridgeline, 135. 5, Liberty Bell, 158. 6, Hanford, 169. 6, Hanford, 169. 7, Walla Walla, 181. 8, Lakeside (Nine Mile), 199. 9, Eastmont, 229. 10, Deer Park, 285. 11, Southridge, 293. 12, Moses Lake, 310. 13, Henry Jackson, 335. 14, NachesValley, 350. 15, Marysville Getchell, 365. 16, Colville, 404. 17,Royal, 454. 18, Omak, 480. 19, Tri-Cities Prep, 486. 20, Zillah, 506. 21, Toppenish, 540.
Individual – 10, Jori Grialou, Liberty Bell, 20:18.
