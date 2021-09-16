YAKIMA – Liberty Bell High School boys are rated No. 1 in state for 1B/2B competitors in a pre-season poll of cross country coaches.
Manson and Brewster are listed as “others” with Valley Christian in the rankings, which run to 10 places.
On the girls’ side, Liberty Bell ranks among “others” along with Rainier.
The top 10 in 1B/2B boys includes (in order) Liberty Bell, Illwaco, Life Christian, Colfax, Asotin, Davenport, Morton-White Pass, Cedar Tree Classical Christian, Northwest Christian-Lacey and Pope John Paul II.
For the girls, rankings (in order) are Pope John Paul II, Cedar Tree, Kettle Falls, St. George’s, Illwaco, Trout Lake, Northwest Christian-Lacey, Garfield-Palouse, Manson and Colfax.
No local teams made the rankings for 1A. Cascade is ranked No. 3 on the boys’ side and as among “others” on the girls’ side.
