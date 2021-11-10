PASCO – Liberty Bell’s cross country team ran past the competition Saturday, Nov. 6, to claim the state 1B/2B championship at Sun Willows Golf Course.
Will Halpin led the Mountain Lions by placing second overall with a time of 16:36.90 over the three-mile course.
Liberty Bell had a team score of 50. Brewster boys placed eighth at 186.
For the girls, Liberty Bell placed second with 59. Pope John Paul II High School, Lacey, was first with 46.
Sophomore Leki Albright was the top Liberty Bell runner, finishing second in 19:40.40. Asotin’s Chloe Overberg, a senior, was first in 18:36.00.
Halpin, a sophomore, and overall winner Daniel Quintana, a senior from Ilwaco, jumped out for the early lead, battling for first throughout the course. Quintana led at the one-mile mark, with Halpin 0.4 second behind. At the two-mile split, the placings had changed, with Halpin holding a 0.4-second lead over Quintana.
In the end, Quintana widened the gap, finishing six seconds ahead of Halpin.
Brewster’s top finisher, junior Juan David Martinez, finished 12th overall, but less than a minute behind the top two with a time of 17:26.50.
Republic’s Nicholas Baker, a junior, was ninth; Tonasket’s Carter Timm, a senior, finished 22nd, and Inchelium’s Isaac Hoskie, a junior, was 56th.
In the girls’ race, Overberg was the clear winner, finishing more than a minute head of Albright. Overbright led the race from the start, running in first place at the one-mile and two-mile marks. Albright was fifth at the mile and moved up to third at the two-mile mark.
Brewster’s Kaydence Carrington, a sophomore, was 20th. Sophomore Sarah McGaffey was Republic’s top finisher in 25th.
In 2019, Brewster boys finished fifth and Liberty Bell was eighth. Liberty Bell girls were second.
There were no state finals in 2020 nor in the delayed season run in spring 2021.
In the 1A race, freshman Syreni Sandoval was Omak’s top finisher in 58th place. Freshman Ava Freese was 96th.
1B/2B boys
Team scores – 1, Liberty Bell, 50. 2, Pope John Paul II, 96. 3, Chewelah, 107. 4, St. George’s, 115. 5, Asotin, 127. 6, Mount Vernon Christian, 177. 7, Goldendale, 179. 8, Brewster, 186. 9, Cedar Tree Classical Christian, 197. 10, Davenport, 208. 11, Morton-White Pass, 233.
Individual – 1, Daniel Quintana, Ilwaco, 16:30.90. 2, Will Halpin, Liberty Bell, 16:36.90. 3, Asher Ingram, Northwest Christian (Lacey), 16:50.70. 4, Ciaran St. Hilaire, Tri-Cities Prep, 16:52.50. 5, Devin Van Zanten, Mount Vernon Christian, 16:58.90. 6, Trevor Dugo, Pope John Paul II, 16:59.10. 7, Zeke Crockett, 17:08.00. 8, Ian Engledow, Asotin, 17:10.20. 9, Nicholas Baker, Republic, 17:13.30. 10, Zane Edwards, Kettle Falls, 17:15.20.
12, Juan David Martinez, Brewster, 17:26.50. 16, Carter Sheley, Liberty Bell, 17:31.50. 17, Isaiah Stoothoff, Liberty Bell, 17:35.10. 19, Graham Sheley, Liberty Bell, 17:43.90. 22, Carter Timm, Tonasket, 17:52.00. 23, Aksel Thomson, Liberty Bell, 17:52.10. 42, Jackson Schmekel, Liberty Bell, 18:16.00.
56, Isaac Hoskie, Inchelium, 18:42.30. 60, Enrique Campos, Brewster,18:50.90. 67, Tristan Schmekel, Liberty Bell, 18:55.10. 71, Dane Hampe, Brewster, 19:00.60. 79, Osvaldo Calderon, Brewster, 19:11.00. 88, Caleb Infante, Brewster, 19:27.80. 102, Korbin Forsman, Republic, 19:45.00. 105, Alexis Cortez, Brewster, 20:13.20.
1B/2B girls
Team scores – 1, Pope John Paul II, 46. 2, Liberty Bell, 59. 3, St. George’s, 89. 4, Garfield-Palouse, 102. 5, Asotin, 107. 6, Stevenson, 148. 7, Rainier, 154. 8, Covenant, 208.
Individual – 1, Chloe Overberg, Asotin, 18:36.00. 2, Leki Albright, Liberty Bell, 19:40.40. 3, Madison Ingram, Northwest Christian (Lacey), 19:50.10. 4, Josie McLaughlin, St. George’s, 19:59.60. 5, Clare Kondrat, Pope John Paul II, 20:01.30. 6, Suzie Johnson, Cedar Tree Classical Christian, 20:07.40. 7, Jori Grialou, Liberty Bell, 20:34.00. 8, Isabella Spencer, Stevenson, 20:49.80. 9, Catelin King, Pope John Paul II, 20:51.70. 10, Isabella Salvador, Pope John Paul II, 20:57.60.
11, Dashe McCabe, Liberty Bell, 21:01.60. 20, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 21:33.90. 23, Payten Kaufman, Liberty Bell, 21:41.10. 25, Sarah McGaffey, Republic, 21:49.80. 40, Melanie Bineau, Republic, 22:51.80. 42, Ayeanna Ruprecht, Liberty Bell, 23:01.20. 45, Melissa Bineau, Republic, 23:07.20. 46, Courtney Starr, Republic, 23:18.10. 61, Sandra Hernandez, Liberty Bell, 25:06.00. 63, Zoe Kaltenbach, Liberty Bell, 25:07.60.
1A girls
Team scores – 1, Seton Catholic, 52. 2, Medical Lake, 83. 3, La Center, 101. 4, Bush, 128. 5, Klahowya, 153. 6, Lakeside (Nine Mile), 156. 7, King’s, 159. 8, Port Townsend, 162. 9, Naches Valley, 191. 10, Cascade (Leavenworth), 238. 11, Wahluke, 285. 12, Connell, 311.
Individuals – 1, Alexis Leone, Seton Catholic, 18:05.10. 2, Kayla Aalpoel, Meridian, 18:07.40. 3, Matise Mulch, Lakeside (Nine Mile), 19:13.90. 4, Layne Lathrop, Deer Park, 19:19.90. 5, Aliyah Yearian, Port Townsend, 19:24.30. 6, Sophia Inglin, King’s, 19:25.90. 7, Lara Carrion, Seton Catholic, 19:31.50. 8, Sadie Meyring, Lakeside (Nine Mile), 19:33.10. 9, Natalie Oathout, Klahowya, 19:37.90. 10, Lily Jones, Freeman, 19:44.80.
58, Syreni Sandoval, Omak, 21:41.30. 96, Ava Freese, Omak, 23:40.50.
