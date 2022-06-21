RENTON – Liberty Bell High School placed third among class 2B schools in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association scholastic cup recognition program.
Scholastic cup recognizes performance in the classroom and on the playing surface. Schools that finish at the top of their respective classifications in state athletic competition received points, as do those that finish at the top in team academic performance, said WIAA.
Sportsmanship also is a factor, with pints deducted for ejections from contests.
At the end of the year, the school with the most points in each classification wins the scholastic cup.
Liberty Bell had 900 points. St. George’s, Spokane, finished first with 1,105 points and Asotin was second with 955.
Among the top 20, Tonasket tied for 13th, Okanogan was 15th and Brewster was 16th.
In 1B, Almira/Coulee-Hartline was fourth. Ahead of the Warriors were Crosspoint, Mount Vernon Christian and DeSales.
Omak finished 60th in 1A.
1B
4, ACH, baseball, 60; boys’ basketball, 80; football, 100; scholastic baseball, 80; scholastic boys’ basketball, 40; scholastic girls’ basketball, 100; scholastic winter cheer, 40; scholastic softball, 100; scholastic football, 80; scholastic volleyball, 40; sportsmanship, 25; total, 745.
23, Curlew, scholastic winter cheer, 40; scholastic boys’ cross country, 30; scholastic girls’ cross country, 80; sportsmanship, 80; total, 175.
33, Republic, volleyball, 20; scholastic fall cheer, 60; sportsmanship, 25; total, 105.
50, Inchelium, softball, 30; sportsmanship, 5; total, 35.
51, Pateros, sportsmanship, 25; total, 25.
2B
3, Liberty Bell, baseball, 20; boys’ cross country, 100; girls’ cross country, 80; football, 35; girls’ tennis, 30; boys’ wrestling, 40; scholastic boys’ basketball, 40; scholastic boys’ cross country, 80; scholastic girls’ cross country, 80; scholastic football, 40; scholastic girls’ soccer, 100; scholastic boys’ tennis, 80; scholastic girls’ tennis, 80; scholastic boys’ track, 40; scholastic girls’ track, 30; sportsmanship, 25; total, 900.
13, Tonasket, girls’ basketball, 20; girls’ soccer, 35; boys’ tennis, 30; girls’ tennis, 30; boys’ track, 20; girls’ track, 20; boys’ wrestling, 80; scholastic baseball, 30; scholastic girls’ basketball, 40; scholastic girls’ track, 30; scholastic boys’ wrestling, 40; sportsmanship, 25; total, 400.
15, Okanogan, baseball, 35; girls’ basketball, 60; softball, 15; football, 50; girls’ soccer, 35; boys’ track, 10; girls’ track, 80; volleyball, 20; boys’ wrestling, 40; sportsmanship, 25; total, 370.
16, Brewster, baseball, 100; boys’ basketball, 80; boys’ cross country, 30; football, 20; scholastic boys’ basketball, 30; scholastic girls’ basketball, 80; sportsmanship, 5; total, 345.
22, Lake Roosevelt, boys’ basketball, 30; girls’ basketball, 30; softball, 25; boys’ wrestling, 60; scholastic boys’ tennis, 60; scholastic girls’ tennis, 40; sportsmanship, -25; total, 220.
41, Oroville, boys’ golf, 40; boys’ tennis, 10; scholastic girls’ golf, 60; scholastic boys’ tennis, 40; sportsmanship, -65; total, 85.
52, Bridgeport, boys’ soccer, 20; sportsmanship, 25; total, 45.
1A
60, Omak, football, 20; boys’ tennis, 30; boys’ wrestling, 30; sportsmanship, -65; total, 15.
