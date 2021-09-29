Meet draws runners from 15 schools
OKANOGAN – Runners from Liberty Bell High School finished 1-2 in the three-mile boys’ varsity race at the Okanogan Invitational cross country meet Sept. 21.
Freshman Dexter Delaney covered the Okanogan Valley Golf Club course in 16:34. Right behind was sophomore Will Halpin at 16:39.
Liberty Bell boys remain atop a weekly coaches’ poll compiled by Phil English, Yakima. Brewster is listed with “others” in the 1B/2B poll. The Liberty Bell girls are ranked No. 4 on the girls’ side of the same poll.
Cascade senior Lauren Muscutt won the girls’ race in 20:04.
Gerardo Rodriguez, a Brewster freshman, won the boys’ JV race.
The meet drew runners from Brewster, Bridgeport, Cascade, Cascade Christian, Cashmere, Lake Roosevelt, Liberty Bell, Manson, Okanogan, Omak, Oroville, Republic, Royal, Soap Lake and Tonasket.
Boys
Varsity – 1, Dexter Delaney, Liberty Bell, 16:34. 2, Will Halpin, Liberty Bell, 16:39. 6, Carter Timm, Tonasket, 17:33. 7, Graham Sheley, Liberty Bell, 17:35. 8, Nicholas Baker, Republic, 17:36. 10, Aksel Thomson, Liberty Bell, 17:56. 11, Isaiah Stoothoff, Liberty Bell, 18:04.
12, Carter Sheley, Liberty Bell, 18:05. 15, Logan Thompson, Republic, 18:51. 17, Jackson Schmekel, Liberty Bell, 18:58. 25, Osvaldo Calderon, Brewster, 19:34. 26, Cayden Milton-Behler, Brewster, 19:35. 29, Caleb Infante, Brewster, 19:51. 33, Korbin Forsman, Republic, 20:10.
35, Killian Cariker, Omak, 20:15. 37, Colton Jackson, Lake Roosevelt, 20:25. 39, Mica Gleason, Tonasket, 20:46. 40, Micaiah Schell, Tonasket, 20:49. 41, Jesse Ash, Tonasket, 20:54. 42, John Richards, Okanogan, 21:06. 43, Cristian Lopez, Bridgeport, 21:12. 44, Sebastion Orozco, Bridgeport, 21:37.
45, Brandon Pino, Lake Roosevelt, 21:55. 46, Wylie Gray, Omak, 21:56. 47, Dallin Evans, Okanogan, 22:06. 48, Caleb Craddock, Okanogan, 22:28. 50, Waylon Diehl, Okanogan, 22:42. 51, Noah Hunt, Lake Roosevelt, 22:47. 55, Logan Sutton, Tonasket, 23:09. 56, Calum Westin, Okanogan, 23:22.
57, Kristafor Clark, Omak, 23:53. 62, Kyle Ryder, Omak, 24:27. 63, Connor McElheran, Republic, 25:08. 64, Kyle Schreier, Republic, 25:11. 66, Reese Hansen, Lake Roosevelt, 28:58. 67, Spencer Smyth, Omak, 31:15. 68, Zane Chaffee, Lake Roosevelt, 33:40.
Girls
Varsity – 3, Jori Grialou, Liberty Bell, 20:33. 4, Leki Albright, Liberty Bell, 20:34. 5, Dashe McCabe, Liberty Bell, 20:53. 6, Kaydence Carrington, Brewster, 20:56. 8, Syreni Sandoval, Omak, 21:50. 12, Melanie Bineau, Republic, 22:44. 13, Payten Kaufman, Liberty Bell, 23:10. 14, Kierra Reichart, Liberty Bell, 23:14.
17, Courtney Starr, Republic, 24:44. 18, Ava Freese, Omak, 24:50. 19, Melissa Bineau, Republic, 25:00. 20, Sandra Hernandez, Liberty Bell, 25:05. 23, Christine Zandell, Omak, 26:38. 25, Kara Pulsifer, Brewster, 27:26. 28, Megan Heinlen, Tonasket, 27:59. 29, Kailah Leadingham, Lake Roosevelt, 28:01.
30, Kylee Wyatt, Omak, 28:09. 31, Zoe Kaltenbach, Liberty Bell, 29.07. 34, Marteena Oflynn-Fulfer, Lake Roosevelt, 30:09. 35, Isabelle Bineau, Republic, 30:31. 36, Jessica Heinlen, Tonasket, 30:35. 41, Alika Samuels, Omak, 32:35. 42, Keilahni Pelton, Tonasket, 33:15. 43, Hayden Velasco, Omak, 34:33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.