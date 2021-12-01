RENTON – Liberty Bell High School sits atop the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Scholastic Cup standings for 2B schools at the end of the fall sports season.
The Scholastic Cup recognizes performance in the classroom and on the playing surface, said WIAA. Schools that finish at the top of their respective classifications in state athletic competition receive points, as do schools that finish at the top in team academic performance.
Sportsmanship also a factor, with substantial points deducted for ejections from contests. At the end of the year, the schools with the most points in their classifications will be awarded the Scholastic Cup.
Liberty Bell received 100 points for the boys’ cross country team finishing first in state and 80 points for the girls’ team’s second-place finish.
For scholastics, Liberty Bell received 80 points for the boys’ cross country team, second; 80 points for the girls’ cross country team, second; 40 points for football, fifth, and 100 points for the girls soccer team, first.
The Mountain Lions received 25 points, the maximum, for sportsmanship.
Asotin is in second place among 2B schools, with 425 points.
Standings include:
1B – 10, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 145. 12, Curlew, 135. 16, Waterville-Mansfield, 75. 25, Republic, 45. 30 (multiple-school tie), Inchelium, 25; Pateros, 25.
2B – 1, Liberty Bell, 505. 21, Brewster, 55. 23, Okanogan, 45. 29 (multiple-school tie), Tonasket, 25; Oroville, 25; Lake Roosevelt, 25; Bridgeport, 25.
1A – 38 (multiple-school tie), Omak, 25.
