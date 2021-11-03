RENTON – The Liberty Bell High School girls’ soccer team has been named 2B academic champion by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
The 16-member team, coached by Katie Overbeck, has a combined 3.852 grade point average.
WIAA honors teams in all competition classifications each season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.